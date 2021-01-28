Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie Will Star in THE SANDMAN

Tony nominee Tom Sturridge will star alongside 'Game of Thrones' stars Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance in "The Sandman," a new series coming soon to Netflix.

Sturridge was recently seen on Broadway in "See Wall/A Life," and previously starred 1984 and Orphans (Tony Award nomination). On the West End, Sturridge was seen in American Buffalo (Olivier Award nomination).

Christie, who recently appeared in a West End production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," played Brienne of Tarth on 'Game of Thrones'; Dance, who played the villainous Tywin Lannister on 'Thrones,' also recently appeared on 'The Crown.'

The Sandman is a new dark fantasy Netflix series based on The Sandman comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman (Good Omens, Coraline). Gaiman is also an Executive Producer and Co-Writer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

The series is described as a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic - and human - mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) serves as Executive Producer and Goyer and Heinberg are also Co-Writers on the project.