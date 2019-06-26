Tom Stoppard To Return To The West End With New Play LEOPOLDSTADT

Jun. 26, 2019  

Tom Stoppard To Return To The West End With New Play LEOPOLDSTADTPlaywright Tom Stoppard will be returning to the West End soon with his most personal work to date,

According to a report, producer Sonia Friedman is fast-tracking the acclaimed playwright's latest work, Leopoldstadt, to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre for a January 2020 bow.

There is much secrecy surrounding the contents of the play which producers describe as, "an intimate drama with an epic sweep; the story of a family who made good".

The play takes its name from a Jewish quarter of Vienna where thousands of Jews fled for sanctuary from pogroms.

The Tony-winning producer is staying tight-lipped about the personal nature of the play in relation to its author, telling The Guardian, "There's so much I want to say but don't feel I can just yet. It will feel very relevant, very timely, very pertinent."

