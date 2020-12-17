Tom Gold Dance Cancels 2021 Spring Season

Due to the ongoing health and safety concerns as well as indoor gathering restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City-based classical dance company Tom Gold Dance has cancelled its 2021 spring season, which would have been held Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8, 2021 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. The Company will announce other programming plans at the beginning of next year.

"The cancellation of three consecutive seasons dating back to this past April has obviously been a challenge," says Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold. "While we deeply miss the energy and intimacy of performing on stage before an in-person audience as part of our regular annual calendar, we have been extraordinarily fortunate to be able to participate in several meaningful projects, strengthen existing partnerships, and form new relationships that will help the Company grow artistically and programmatically.

"Thanks to both our collaborators as well as our tireless supporters," added Gold, "we have had the resources to engage our incredibly resilient artists-dancers, musicians, and designers-for every opportunity we have pursued this year. We look forward to our next opportunities to share more and new work."

In August, the Company filmed Gold's Plan & Elevation-originally intended for the 2020 spring season-at Robert F. Wagner Park for the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival, presented virtually. The following month, the Company gave an outdoor performance of Plan & Elevation before an in-person gathering in Lenox, MA with musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. In October, Tom Gold Dance revived Gold's All the Lonely People for a livestream event-a Company first-from the Church of the Heavenly Rest in New York. The performance featured three of the four original cast members from the 2015 premiere of this work, which coincidentally explores themes of distancing and isolation. In addition, Gold himself filmed a segment of Plan & Elevation in Central Park for the Virtual Commissions initiative of Works and Process at the Guggenheim.

"We are eager to resume our regular programming, and to connect directly with the audiences and supporters who unfailingly inspire us," said Executive Director Alexander Zaretsky. "We recognize the need, however, to continue to prioritize everyone's health and safety, as well as to follow the guidelines that will allow us to return to the stage and be together again as soon as possible."

All upcoming events and other Company updates will be announced at tomgolddance.org, as well as on the Company's social media platforms. To support Tom Gold Dance, please visit tomgolddance.org/donate