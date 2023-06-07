Tituss Burgess Joins THE SLUMBER PARTY Movie on Disney+

Tituss Burgess has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ original movie The Slumber Party.

Deadline reports that Burgess will join Paula Pell, Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang, Valentina Herrera, Dallas Liu, Caroline Valencia and newcomers Alex Cooper Cohen and Ramon Rodriguez in the new film.

The coming-of-age comedy film is based on the YA novel by Jen Malone. It follows the aftermath of a slumber party gone wrong as three friends wake up with no memory of the night before. Now, they must try to remember their night to locate the missing birthday girl, find out why there is a flock of baby ducks in their bathtub, and solve more hilarious and inexplicable scenarios.

Burgess will play Mesmer, an actor who is hired to pose as different characters for birthday parties and other events. He comes to the party to play the hypnotist.

Tituss Burgess earned five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and two Critics' Choice TV Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

He has also been seen in the animated musical comedy series "Central Park" and appeared as Rev. Dr. James Cleveland in the Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect."

A veteran of the stage, Burgess made his Broadway debut in 2005 as Eddie in "Good Vibrations" and has held many memorable roles, including Hal Miller in "Jersey Boys," Sebastian the Crab in "The Little Mermaid" and Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the 2009 revival of "Guys and Dolls."

Burgess was also seen in the recent season of Schmigadoon on Apple TV+. He can be heard as the narrator of the new Teletubbies series on Netflix and was seen as Rooster in Annie LIVE on NBC in 2021.