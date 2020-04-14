Tituss Burgess, Caitlin Kinnunen, Ethan Slater and More to Take Part in BROADWAY BABYSITTERS PLAYHOUSE

Tituss Burgess, Caitlin Kinnunen, Stephanie Hsu and Josh Lamon will lead a team of Broadway performers to host virtual courses for kids and teens in everything from reading books and leading sing alongs, to learning Broadway choreography and taking part in Q&As. All courses are donation based and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the PAAL COVID Emergency Relief Fund. Sierra Bogess, Izzie McCalla, Lilan Bowden, Sasha Hutchens have all taken part in the playhouse.

"All of our classes are interactive," says Mompoint. "The best part of class is seeing the kids light up at the mention of their name! It's not everyday that Tituss Burgess reads to you before naptime. Plus, we are giving parents a chance to take a much needed breath for themselves.

Broadway Babysitters, which was founded by Broadway performers Vasthy Mompoint and Jennifer Malenke in 2016, is partnering with PAAL (The Parent Artist Advocacy League) to lend a hand during this Global COVID-19 Crisis. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the PAAL COVID Emergency Relief Fund to provide financial support for artists with families who need help with childcare, elder care, or general financial support for their family's needs due to unemployment, loss of income, or increased care responsibilities during the the COVID-19 crisis. For more information to register for upcoming virtual courses, parents can visit www.broadwaybabysitters.com/playhouse.

Co-founder, Vasthy Mompoint:"Artists are so important in times like these. We love that the artists are paid and in return kids from all over get to experience their creativity. It just feels good to help. We thought only a few families would be interested and in just a month we have hundreds of families from all over the world join us every week! The Parent Artist Advocacy League founder, Rachell Hewitt: "While parents and caregivers have always faced socio-economic disadvantage, especially in the arts, we are now seeing unprecedented unemployment and financial hardship hit our theatre and close our productions. We are proud to partner with Broadway Babysitters and their commitment to stellar care for our parents to create a fund that will provide support for parents and caregivers negatively impacted by this global crisis." (Rachel Spencer-Hewitt, PAAL Founder)

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You