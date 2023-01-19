Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tiny Hallway Productions Presents UP ABOVE THE SKY WAITED, TOO

Blending live music, physical comedy, object manipulation, aerial acrobatics and film projection.

Jan. 19, 2023  
Grammy Award-winning tenor Aaron Sheehan and aerialist/recovering opera singer Elizabeth Munn collaborate on a new physical theater production at the historic Slipper Room on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

An absurd and whimsical exploration of adornment from dearth to excess and back again, this evening length work draws inspiration from the parallel written patterns of weather and Baroque dance. How do these cyclical patterns both mimic and govern the expectation of our expression and movement through the world? What limitations do we experience because of these expectations? We examine the isolation of archetype and assumption through the imagined modern lives of the Furies, giving way to a discovery of connection, adventure and reinvention. Blending live music, physical comedy, object manipulation, aerial acrobatics and film projection, the cast includes drummer Cory Cox and bassist Zwelakhe-Duma Bell le Pere.

Performers: Aaron Sheehan, Elizabeth Munn, Cory Cox, Zwelakhe-Duma Bell le Pere

Original compositions and arrangements by Aaron Sheehan

70 minutes

Tickets $25-30

Program made possible, in part, by support from Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs.

Sunday, February 26:

Doors 5:30/Show 6:00 pm

Monday, February 27:

Doors 7:00/Show 8:00 pm

The Slipper Room

167 Orchard St

NY, NY 10002

(entrance on Stanton St)

F to 2nd Ave | D/B to Grand




