Tiny Desk Meets GlobalFEST Announces Alumni Performers

New York music festival, globalFEST, set for January 11 -14, 2021 has announced additional performances by alumni artists for its 17th edition. The newly announced artists include Ukrainian avant-folk group Dakhabrakha (2014), Tunisian born experimentalist Emel Mathlouthi (2015), visionary Malian singer Rokia Traore (2005) and Afro-Indigenous vocalist and songwriter Martha Redbone (2013).

As previously announced, globalFEST will for the first time, team with NPR Music's Tiny Desk concerts this year to present exclusive video performances by the 16 artists via NPR Music's digital platforms, in the series entitled NPR Music's Tiny Desk meets globalFEST. Featuring 12 new artists, as well as 4 globalFEST alums, the four-night series will be hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo, who performed at the inaugural edition of globalFEST in 2004. Each night will feature three new artists and one returning alum. Watch the premiere January 11 at 8pm EST on NPR Music's YouTube page.

globalFEST's joyous gatherings have seen artists from around the world gain footholds with U.S. audiences and enhance their ability to tour professionally around the world. Notable artists that first gained notoriety performing at the festival include Carolina Chocolate Drops, Antibalas, Mariza, Red Baraat and others. The festival has also paved the way for several other festivals all of which coalesced around the theme of blending audiences of performing arts industry decision makers and fans in the same venues coinciding with the annual APAP and ISPA conferences, such as Winter Jazzfest, Under the Radar and Prototype, to name a few. These events have now coalesced under an umbrella initiative known as JanArtsNYC, presented in partnership with the New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.

Tiny Desk meets globalFEST previously announced performers include:Aditya Prakash Ensemble - CA, USA | IndiaDedicated Men of Zion - NC, USAEdwin Perez - PA, USAElisapie - Nunavik | Montreal, CanadaHit La Rosa - PeruLabess - Algeria | CanadaMinyo Crusaders - JapanNatu Camara - Guinea | NY, USANora Brown - NY, USARachele Andrioli - Southern ItalySofia Rei - NY, USAVox Sambou - Haiti | Canada



The 2021 lineup was curated by globalFEST co-directors Bill Bragin, Isabel Soffer, and Shanta Thake, along with this year's guest curator, Viviana Benitez.

