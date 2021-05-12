Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Tina Turner, Carole King Will Be Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Additional inductees for 2021 include The Go-Go's, The Foo Fighters, JAY-Z, and Todd Rundgren. 

May. 12, 2021  
Tina Turner and Carole King - the subjects of two successful biographical Broadway musicals - have been included in the inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2021!

Additional inductees include The Go-Go's, The Foo Fighters, JAY-Z, and Todd Rundgren.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, according to CNN.

Turner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner, but has never been inducted in recognition of her solo work. The musical based on her life will return to Broadway on October 8, 2021.

Find out what other shows are reopening, and when, here!

The inspiration behind the Tony-winning musical "Beautiful," Carole King is one of popular music's most beloved singer-songwriters. Pop music would be very different without the contributions of Carole King, who wrote her first #1 hit at age 17 with Gerry Goffin, "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," for the Shirelles.

Watch performances from "Tina" and "Beautiful" here:

