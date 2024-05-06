Tina Croll + Company To Present Two Choreographic Works In L.I.C This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tina Croll + Company returns to New York this spring with the presentation of two signature choreographic works, She Rides a Tiger and Ancient Springs, at Green Space, the Long Island City performance venue located at 37-24 24th Street. Performances will take place at 8pm on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, in a shared program with Ani Javian and Benjamin Roach in the performance series, “Take Root at Green Space.”

She Rides a Tiger (2012) refers to the Hindu goddess Durga, "The Invincible." She is the warrior goddess depicted in the Hindu pantheon riding a tiger. She has eight arms each carrying a weapon. Sensuous and beautiful, but nevertheless the fierce form of the protective Divine mother. Music is by Arvo Part.

• Ancient Springs (2007, abridged in 2015) Diving down the rabbit hole - a collage of dark and light episodes for five dancers. Inspired by Federico Fellini's La Strada and poet Kathleen Raine's Defending Ancient Springs. Composed of vignettes— “short stories”— this piece examines abstract and non-narrative methods of storytelling through movement and sound, a little gavotte, a twisted convulsive solo, a stately waltz on some town square. A chorus of dancers swirls through – sometimes joining in, sometimes commenting on the action. Music by: Andy Teirstein, Tiny Tim, Charming Hostess, Gétatchèw Mèkurya, Adam Good, Zlatke, Lila Downs and Mariachi Juvenil de Tecalitian.

Tina Croll & Company Dancers: Erin Delucia Benson, Kendra Dushac, Michelle Gilligan, Michelle Maser, and Heather Panikkar.

ABOUT TINA CROLL

A pioneer in the New York dance community, Tina Croll is a founding member of Dance Theater Workshop. She studied with Merce Cunningham, Erick Hawkins, Nina Fonoroff and performed in the companies of Jeff Duncan, Jack Moore, Jamie Cunningham, and Judith Dunn. She established Tina Croll + Company performing in various venues in New York City and around the US. Her work has been performed at The Duke on 42nd St., The Kaye Playhouse, Danspace Project, Dance Theater Workshop, P.S. 122, The Kitchen. Recent evening-length works produced by Danspace Project include "Ancient Springs" with a cast of 20 dancers and "Balkan Dreams" a collaboration with Zlatne Uste, a twelve-piece Balkan Brass Band plus a cast of 38 dancers and musicians. Other collaborations include an improvisation group, “the Gang of Four,” with Wendy Perron, Douglas Dunn, and Kenneth King. Ms. Croll and Jamie Cunningham continue to work together on their ongoing project From the Horse's Mouth, which has been produced for the past 25 years in major cities around the United States and Canada, as well as at Jacob's Pillow and the American Dance Festival.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS



TINA CROLL + COMPANY at GREEN SPACE

37-24 24th Street Suite 211

Long Island City, NY 11101-3529

Tickets $20.

Ticket link: https://danceentropy.networkforgood.com/events/59210-tina-croll-company-ani-javian-and-benjamin-roach-take-root-at-green-space

(718) 956-3037