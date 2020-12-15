Times Square Arts Presents Daniel Crooks' THE SUBTLE KNIFE For January Midnight Moment
On view January 1–31, 2021.
Times Square Arts, the largest public platform for contemporary performance and visual arts, will present The Subtle Knife by Daniel Crooks for the month of January as part of the organization's signature Midnight Moment series. Midnight Moment is the world's largest, longest-running digital art exhibition, synchronized on electronic billboards throughout Times Square nightly from 11:57pm to midnight.On view January 1-31, 2021, The Subtle Knife is presented in partnership with Asia Society on the occasion of the inaugural Asia Society Triennial, on view at select locations in New York City from October 27, 2020 through June 27, 2021. In The Subtle Knife, Daniel Crooks explores the relationship between transportation and the moving image, while taking the viewer on a contemplative journey through time and space. Moving slowly from train track to train track through a series of never-ending, constantly receding doorways, the viewer is given fleeting glimpses of new destinations that serve as an outlet for imagining new possibilities. Each rectangle frames a new location, and while the camera pans backwards, the edges of the video recede to become another rectangle infinitely shrinking along the tracks. "As with much of my work, I hope the audience is transported for a moment to a place where the world is less concrete, where the models we have in our heads of what is real become slightly less fixed, where our concepts of time become much more fluid," said Daniel Crooks. As the first Midnight Moment of 2021, The Subtle Knife ushers in the new year by distorting space and time and underlining the feeling of transformation and transition in Times Square, one of the city's central hubs of subway train lines. Entrancing, slow, and seemingly boundless, The Subtle Knife draws viewers into parallel worlds, challenging our perception of reality.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Passes Away at 71
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old....
London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances
Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances....
Virtual Theatre This Weekend: December 12-13- with James Monroe Iglehart, and More!
Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway t...
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald and More Release 'Georgia On My Mind' Single
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, alongside Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Joseph Joubert and Michael McEl...
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Covers Taylor Swift's 'Mad Woman'
Kristin Chenoweth took to social media to share a cover of Taylor Swift's song, Mad Woman, in honor of Swift's 31st birthday today. Chenoweth was acco...
Breaking: HOUDINI Musical Set Sights on Broadway; Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes Take Part in Virtual Reading
Producer Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) has just announced that the new Broadway bound musical HOUDINI directed by Federico Bellone (Mary Poppins in Milan...