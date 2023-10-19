Tilted Axes: Memento Mori Announced At The NYC Village Halloween Parade

TILTED AXES: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars NYC Village comes to Halloween Parade, Tuesday, October 31, 7:00-10:00pm, Spring Street & 6th Avenue to 16th Street and 6th Avenue

TILTED AXES: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is an ensemble created and led by composer Patrick Grant. The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by the tradition of urban street bands, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the conversation.

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification courtesy of KORG USA. We thank our performance partners Strange Music Inc., and Alchemical Rehearsal Studios.

Taking New Music Out Into The World - The 12th season of Tilted Axes is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, the ASCAP Plus+ Awards, the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Adjunct Development Fund, but mostly through the generous support of you the public through our fiscal sponsor Fractured Atlas.

TILTED AXES: MEMENTO MORI - Electric Guitars: Gene Ardor, Angela Babin, Ben Bray, Jessica Dankowitz, Ryan Due, Michael Fisher, Patrick Grant (director), John Halo, Liz Hogg, Jim Lee, Kyle Miller, Anthony Mullin, Dmitri Shapira, Jeremy Slater, Monica Smith, Keith Steimel, Kammy Yedor -Electric Bass: Al Messina, Jeremy Nesse, Kevin Pfeiffer, Sarah Metivier Schadt - Accordion: Dean Olsher - Saxophone: George Monteleone - Violin: Karina Byakova - Percussion: John Ferrari, Roxan Jurkevich, Alec Miniero, Bileshia Sproling - Satellites: Faye Bellucci, Asya Gribov, Proinsias Hederman, Jaidev Nesse - Standard Bearers: Howie Kenty, Alex Lahoski -Choreography: Christopher Caines - Media Producer: Jocelyn Gonzales ... and others TBA

Click Here