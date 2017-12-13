Tickets on Sale Today for Second Stage's LOBBY HERO, Starring Michael Cera and More, on Broadway

Tickets go on sale to the general public today, Wednesday, December 13 at 1 PM ET for Second Stage Theater's Broadway premiere of KENNETH LONERGAN's Lobby Hero, directed by TRIP CULLMAN and starring MICHAEL CERA, CHRIS EVANS, BRIAN TYREE HENRY, and BEL POWLEY.

LOBBY HERO will begin previews on Thursday, March 1 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) and will officially open on Monday, March 26.

What happens when emotions come in conflict with principles, and how do choices under pressure define who we really are? The lobby of a Manhattan apartment building is much more than a waiting area for four New Yorkers involved in a murder investigation. It's a testing ground for what happens when personal and professional personas find themselves at odds. A young security guard with big ambitions clashes with his stern boss, an intense rookie cop and her unpredictable partner in Lobby Hero, the acclaimed play from the 2017 Oscar-winning writer of Manchester by the Sea.

LOBBY HERO will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Darron L West and casting by Telsey + Company.

MICHAEL CERA (Jeff). Work includes the role of George-Michael Bluth in the Emmy Award winning Fox series "Arrested Development," as well as lead roles in the feature blockbusters Superbad and Juno. Other film roles include Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, Youth in Revolt, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the comedy hit This is the End. Most recently, Michael Cera was heard in animated blockbusters Sausage Party and The LEGO Batman Movie. Cera made his Broadway debut in Kenneth Lonergan's award-winning play This is Our Youth following a sold-out and critically acclaimed run at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater.

CHRIS EVANS (Bill) is an American actor and filmmaker known for his superhero roles as the Marvel Comics characters Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Human Torch in Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel. He began his career on the 2000 television series "Opposite Sex," and has since appeared in a number of films, including Not Another Teen Movie, Sunshine, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Snowpiercer and the upcoming Gifted. In 2014, Evans made his directorial debut with the drama film Before We Go, in which he also starred. Lobby Hero marks his Broadway debut.

BRIAN TYREE HENRY (William) originated the role of "The General" in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical The Book of Mormon. He currently stars alongside Donald Glover in the Golden Globe and Peabody Award winning and Emmy nominated FX series "Atlanta." He portrays Alfred Miles, Atlanta's hot of the moment rapper who is forced to navigate fame while remaining loyal to family, friends and himself. He received an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for the role. This spring, he guest-starred as Ricky on NBC's Golden Globe and Emmy nominated drama "This Is Us," for which he earned an Emmy nomination. Henry is currently in production on the Blumhouse thriller, Only You, co-starring David Oyelowo. He recently wrapped production on several films, including Steve McQueen's Widows opposite Viola Davis, Hotel Artemis with Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown, the indie comedy Fam-i-ly alongside Taylor Schilling and Kate McKinnon, the romantic drama Irreplaceable You, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and White Boy Rick, with Matthew McConaughey. In 2016, Henry co-starred in Focus Features' Puerto Ricans in Paris and completed production on the indie film Crown Heights. On television, Henry has appeared in numerous shows, including "How To Get Away With Murder," "Vice Principals," "Boardwalk Empire," "The Knick," "The Good Wife" and "Law & Order." Henry's extensive theater credits include The Fortress of Solitude and The Brother/Sister Plays/The Brothers Size (Helen Hayes Best Actor Nomination) at The Public Theater, as well as Romeo and Juliet and Talk About Race at New York Stage and Film and The Public. A graduate of Atlanta's Morehouse College, Henry received his MFA from Yale's School of Drama.

BEL POWLEY (Dawn) made her Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of Tom Stoppard's Arcadia. She is perhaps best known for her feature film debut in the 2015 coming-of-age drama, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, for which she received the Gotham award for "Best Actress" and was nominated for BAFTA, Independent Spirit and British Independent Film awards. Most recently, Powley completed production on the film White Boy Rick, from director Yann Demange, and starring opposite Matthew McConaughey. Her film Mary Shelley, in which she co-stared opposite Elle Fanning and Douglas Booth, premiered at The Toronto Film Festival 2017 and will be distributed by IFC Films for a 2018 release. Powley recently finished playing the lead role in the World War II drama, Ashes in the Snow, based on the novel, Between Shades of Gray, by Ruta Septys. Other stage credits include Elephants at London's Hampstead Theater, the Royal Court Theatre's West End production of Tusk Tusk, as well as Jumpy at the Royal Court Theatre. Other film credits include A Royal Night Out, opposite Sarah Gadon, Jack Reynor, Rupert Everett and Emily Watson; Drake Doremus' science fiction romantic drama, Equals, starring Nicholas Hoult and Kristen Stewart; Detour opposite Tye Sheridan and Emory Cohen; and the title character in Carrie Pilby with Jason Ritter. On television, Powley is currently shooting the BBC1 and Amazon limited series "Informer," and is lending her voice to the Sky One animated series Moominvalley, alongside Kate Winslet, Rosamund Pike and Taron Egerton.

KENNETH LONERGAN (Playwright) returns to Second Stage Theater where his plays, This is Our Youth and The Waverly Gallery, were produced in 1996 and 2000, respectively. This Is Our Youth was nominated for the 1996 Drama Desk Award for Best Play and a 2015 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play (Steppenwolf); The Waverly Gallery was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Lobby Hero premiered in 2001 and was a Drama Desk Best Play nominee, Outer Critics Circle Best Play nominee, and 2002 Olivier Award nominee for Best Play during its West End run. His other plays include The Starry Messenger (2009) and Medieval Play (2012). His most recent play, Hold On To Me Darling, an Outer Critics Circle Best Play nominee, was directed by Neil Pepe and premiered at the Atlantic Theatre Company. His first film, You Can Count On Me (2000), which he wrote and directed, was an Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee for Best Screenplay, and won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize, Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award, NY Film Critics Circle, LA Film Critics Circle and Independent Spirit Award for Best Film and Best Screenplay, among numerous other accolades. Lonergan's second film, Margaret (2011) and Margaret - Extended Edition (2012), won the European Film Critics' FIPRESCI Award at the Vienna Film Festival, the Traverse City Film Festival Founders Prize and became a cause célèbre among many film critics, journalists and cinephiles worldwide. He also co-wrote the screenplays for Analyze This and Gangs Of New York (2002 WGA and Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay). He recently completed writing a four-part television adaptation of E.M. Forster's novel Howard's End for the BBC. Mr. Lonergan won the 2017 Academy Award for Best Screenplay for Manchester by The Sea. Lonergan is a resident playwright at the Signature Theatre Company. He lives in New York City with his wife and frequent collaborator, actress J. Smith-Cameron, and their daughter, Nellie.

TRIP CULLMAN (Director). Broadway: Six Degrees of Separation, Significant Other. For Second Stage: The Layover, The Substance of Fire, Lonely I'm Not, Bachelorette, Some Men, Swimming In The Shallows. Select Off Broadway: Yen, Punk Rock (Obie award), A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Gynecologic Oncology Unit At Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Of New York City (MCC); Assistance, A Small Fire (Drama Desk nomination), The Drunken City (Playwrights Horizons); Choir Boy (MTC); Murder Ballad (MTC and Union Square Theatre); I'm Gonna Pray For You So Hard (Atlantic); Significant Other (Roundabout); Roulette (EST); The Hallway Trilogy: Nursing (Rattlestick); Dog Sees God (Century Center); The Last Sunday In June (Rattlestick and Century Center); US Drag (stageFARM); and several productions with The Play Company. London: The Colby Sisters of Pittsburgh, PA (Tricycle). Select regional: Geffen Playhouse (Ovation nomination), Alliance (NAACP and Suzi Bass awards), Old Globe, South Coast Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Bay Street, Williamstown Theater Festival. Training: Yale School of Drama.

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, SECOND STAGE THEATER produces a diverse range of premieres and new interpretations of America's best contemporary theater by living American playwrights, including 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I'm Not by Paul Weitz; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; Let Me Down Easy by Anna Deavere Smith; Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo; Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl; The Little Dog Laughed by Douglas Carter Beane; Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin; Jitney by August Wilson; Jar the Floor by Cheryl L. West; Uncommon Women and Others by Wendy Wasserstein; Crowns by Regina Taylor; Saturday Night by Stephen Sondheim; Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo's Greatest Hits by Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Ricky Jay and His 52 Assistants by Ricky Jay; Coastal Disturbances by Tina Howe; A Soldier's Play by Charles Fuller; Little Murders by Jules Feiffer; The Good Times Are Killing Me by Lynda Barry; and Tiny Alice by Edward Albee.

The company's more than 130 citations include six 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical; Best Lead Actor in a Musical, Ben Platt; Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Bay Jones; Best Book of a Musical; Best Original Score; Best Orchestrations); three 2009 Tony Awards for Next to Normal (Best Lead Actress in a Musical, Alice Ripley; Best Score, Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; Best Orchestrations, Michael Starobin and Tom Kitt); the 2007 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Julie White, The Little Dog Laughed); the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (Rachel Sheinkin, ...Spelling Bee) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Dan Fogler, ...Spelling Bee); the 2002 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play (Mary Zimmerman for Metamorphoses); the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work, 30 Obie Awards, eight Outer Critics Circle Awards, three Clarence Derwent Awards, 13 Drama Desk Awards, nine Theatre World Awards, 19 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Critics Circle Award and 23 AUDELCO Awards.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theater, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched "Second Stage Theater Uptown" series to showcase the work of up and coming artists at the McGinn/Cazale Theater. The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs.

Second Stage Theater purchased the historic Helen Hayes Theater, located at 240 W. 44th Street, in 2015. The company will continue to lease and operate their original theaters on the city's Upper West Side and in Midtown Manhattan. Second Stage Theater has enlisted David Rockwell and The Rockwell Group to make renovations and updates to the 104 year old landmark building.

In addition to Lobby Hero, Second Stage Theater's inaugural Broadway season will include the Broadway Premiere of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men, directed by Anna D. Shapiro and featuring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt, opening in July 2018.

This inaugural season kicks off Second Stage's mission of creating and building a permanent home on Broadway dedicated exclusively to American plays and living American playwrights.

Second Stage Theater is investing in its future on Broadway by co-commissioning established playwrights through its STAGE-2-STAGE program, launching with Los Angeles's Center Theatre Group. This ongoing program will provide a pathway to Broadway, with each play receiving an initial production in Los Angeles at one of CTG's three theaters before moving to New York. The commissioned playwrights are Jon Robin Baitz, Will Eno, Lisa Kron, Young Jean Lee, Lynn Nottage, and Paula Vogel.

Second Stage Theater is also co-commissioning a new work from Bess Wohl for Broadway, through a partnership with the Williamstown Theatre Festival, and new works for Broadway from Lydia R. Diamond and Dominique Morisseau, which will be developed in association with Kenny Leon's True Colors Theater.

Second Stage Theater's current season at The Tony Kiser Theater includes its critically-acclaimed production of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, directed by Moisés Kaufman; the world premiere of Greg Pierce's Cardinal, directed by Kate Whoriskey in January 2018; and the New York premiere of Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe, directed by Lila Neugebauer in June of 2018.

For more information, visit www.2ST.com.

