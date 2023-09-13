Tickets On Sale Now For PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway

Performances will begin Tuesday, December 19, 2023, with opening night set for Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Tickets On Sale Now For PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Performances will begin Tuesday, December 19, 2023, with opening night set for Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The cast of Prayer for the French Republic will feature Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt, Prayer at MTC), Francis Benhamou (Prayer at MTC – winner, 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), Ari Brand (Prayer at MTC), multi-Emmy Award nominee Anthony Edwards (“ER,” Top Gun), Molly Ranson (Prayer at MTC, Bad Jews), Nancy Robinette (Prayer at MTC), and Aria Shahghasemi (“Legacies”). Additional cast members and the creative team will be announced soon.

Winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Play, Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic bursts onto Broadway after MTC’s highly acclaimed extended, sold-out Off-Broadway run. In 1944, a Jewish couple in Paris desperately awaits news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple’s great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?" This celebrated work by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other is about history, home and the effects of an ancient hatred. The New York Times calls it "thought-provoking, heart-wrenching and wickedly funny." Directing is David Cromer, a Tony Award® winner for The Band's Visit.

Prayer for the French Republic is made possible in part by a generous grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation. The mission of the Foundation is to award grants to support world-class performing arts projects in not-for-profit professional theaters throughout the United States.

Prayer for the French Republic was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.




