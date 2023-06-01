Tickets Now On Sale For The Moxie Arts 2023 Incubator At WP Theater

Moxie Arts NY, a nonprofit theatre and film production company dedicated to engaging audiences with stories centering women, created by artists of historically excluded genders, has announced that tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated 2023 Moxie Incubator! This year's Incubator will showcase three one-weekend-only productions at WP Theater as part of their inaugural Space Program residency. Audiences are invited to join us this June for an unforgettable experience, witnessing the remarkable final stages of production for 3 brand-new plays, celebrating the work of our nine talented Incubator artists.

The Incubator proudly presents the following productions:

You Should Be So Lucky

Written by Alyssa Haddad-Chin, Directed by Michelle Chan

Line Production by Hannah Postlewait

June 9th & 10th, 2023

Poh Poh invites granddaughter, Jenny, to her apartment to teach her how to make dumplings for the upcoming Lunar New Year. As they prepare an otherwise-ordinary and traditional meal, Jenny discovers that recent changes to Poh Poh's Chinatown community are anything but normal. As space and dreams begin to dwindle for Poh Poh with each new change, will there be enough time to pass on so much to a granddaughter whose world only continues to expand? You Should Be So Lucky is a play about generational identities, relationships, and the preservation of community.

Following these performances, there will be discussions centered around the pressing issues faced by Chinatown and its residents in 2023. For tickets, please visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34655/production/1161551

one drop cool

Written by Skyler Volpe, Directed by Autumn Angelettie

Line Production by Carla Troconis

June 15-17th, 2023

May, Nina, and Cooper have been friends and roommates for over a decade when the revelation of a family secret threatens to tear their friendship apart. one drop cool is a deliciously unsettling comedy about identity, friendship, race, and belonging.

For tickets, please visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34655/production/1161531

As I Was, Not As I Am

Written by August Hakvaag, Directed by Annabel Heacock

Line Production by Noah Ezell

June 22-24th, 2023

A crowded apartment in Philadelphia, PA - Laurel is sick. Her roommates want her to get better - but how do you help someone who can't afford health care? Could it involve setting a car on fire? As I Was, Not As I Am is mainly about queer roommates, headaches, clubbing, upstairs neighbors, arson, and washing machines; but it's also about love - the kind that would make you do anything for each other.

For tickets, please visit Click Here

The 2023 Moxie Incubator promises an evening of powerful stories, thought-provoking narratives, and outstanding performances from our cast and creative teams. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the first fully staged productions of each new play this June.

Season Pass discount tickets for all three shows are now available for purchase at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34655/store/packages/135606. Secure your seats today and immerse yourself in the vibrant living room world of the 2023 Moxie Incubator!

For more information about Moxie Arts NY and its programming, please visit our website at www.moxieartsny.org.