Tickets Now On Sale For New York City Gay Men's Chorus Gay Cruise

Performances will take place on March 17 at 8:00 PM, March 18 at 8:00 PM, and March 19 at 3:00 PM at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

Mar. 03, 2023  

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC) has announced that tickets are now on sale for their spring concert, Gay Cruise.

Performances will take place on March 17 at 8:00 PM, March 18 at 8:00 PM, and March 19 at 3:00 PM at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place, NYC). Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.nycgmc.org or by calling 212.998.4941.

Get your anchors up and embark as NYCGMC sings songs all about the joys and trials of cruising and dating while aboard the S.S. Hot Mess. Will you meet the "Sailor of Your Dreams" even if it's for "One Night Only?" This concert features songs about sailing, sex and dating in the gay world. Featuring music from Lizzo, Beyoncé, Macy Gray, Robbie Williams, William Finn, Cy Coleman, and Rodgers and Hammerstein, this is one journey you won't forget!

"We are thrilled to showcase our concert Gay Cruise at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. As we round the corner from pandemic recovery, we are thrilled to present a poignant, but fun and uplifting show, about gay life, gay dating, and the gay experience. There is something for everyone in this exciting show!" John D Carrion, Executive Director for the NYCGMC.

The show will be performed by a chorus of more than 250 members (including 40 new members) and will be conducted by Artistic Director John J Atorino, accompanied by Aaron Dai and performed by the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.

Regarding the upcoming performance, Mr. Atorino shared:

"Dating and intimacy in the queer community can be smooth sailing for some, while for others it can be more horrifying than The Poseidon Adventure. This concert features songs that speak toward the many aspects of dating and intimacy that LGBTQ people may experience, from the excitement of dating and the flirtation/courting stage to the actual gay cruising in gay spaces, the hook ups, and even to the resistance of an over-sexualized gay culture. Many of the songs in this concert are composed, arranged, orchestrated or originally performed by gay, trans, bisexual, or non-binary people which only adds to the space we are creating and taking up on the stage."




THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Through October 2023
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Through October 2023
Due to popular demand, tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are now on sale through October 29, 2023.
SOME LIKE IT HOT Welcomes 380+ NYC Public School Students
SOME LIKE IT HOT Welcomes 380+ NYC Public School Students
Situation Project, in partnership with the producers of Some Like It Hot, welcomed more than 380 NYC public school students and their teachers to attend a matinee performance of Some Like It Hot on Broadway.
Berkshire Theatre Group Sets 2023 Summer Season
Berkshire Theatre Group Sets 2023 Summer Season
Berkshire Theatre Group has announced BTG’s Full 2023 Summer Season, plus select casting. See details about the productions, and how to purchase tickets!
Video: First Listen to the 28-Piece Orchestra for Encores! DEAR WORLD
Video: First Listen to the 28-Piece Orchestra for Encores! DEAR WORLD
Get a first listen to the 28-piece orchestra for Dear World, coming to New York City Center Encores! this month.

