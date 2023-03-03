Tickets Now On Sale For New York City Gay Men's Chorus Gay Cruise

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC) has announced that tickets are now on sale for their spring concert, Gay Cruise.

Performances will take place on March 17 at 8:00 PM, March 18 at 8:00 PM, and March 19 at 3:00 PM at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place, NYC). Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.nycgmc.org or by calling 212.998.4941.

Get your anchors up and embark as NYCGMC sings songs all about the joys and trials of cruising and dating while aboard the S.S. Hot Mess. Will you meet the "Sailor of Your Dreams" even if it's for "One Night Only?" This concert features songs about sailing, sex and dating in the gay world. Featuring music from Lizzo, Beyoncé, Macy Gray, Robbie Williams, William Finn, Cy Coleman, and Rodgers and Hammerstein, this is one journey you won't forget!

"We are thrilled to showcase our concert Gay Cruise at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. As we round the corner from pandemic recovery, we are thrilled to present a poignant, but fun and uplifting show, about gay life, gay dating, and the gay experience. There is something for everyone in this exciting show!" John D Carrion, Executive Director for the NYCGMC.

The show will be performed by a chorus of more than 250 members (including 40 new members) and will be conducted by Artistic Director John J Atorino, accompanied by Aaron Dai and performed by the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.

Regarding the upcoming performance, Mr. Atorino shared:

"Dating and intimacy in the queer community can be smooth sailing for some, while for others it can be more horrifying than The Poseidon Adventure. This concert features songs that speak toward the many aspects of dating and intimacy that LGBTQ people may experience, from the excitement of dating and the flirtation/courting stage to the actual gay cruising in gay spaces, the hook ups, and even to the resistance of an over-sexualized gay culture. Many of the songs in this concert are composed, arranged, orchestrated or originally performed by gay, trans, bisexual, or non-binary people which only adds to the space we are creating and taking up on the stage."