Tickets Now On Sale For Broadway's THE FERRYMAN; Opening October 21

Producers Sonia Friedman Productions and Neal Street Productions are pleased to confirm that tickets for the Broadway engagement of Jez Butterworth's acclaimed new play The Ferryman go on sale today (March 5th) at 10AM through www.telecharge.com. Directed by Sam Mendes, The Ferryman will begin previews Tuesday, October 2nd at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th Street, New York) ahead of the opening night on Sunday, October 21st.

Developed by Sonia Friedman Productions and produced with Neal Street Productions and The Royal Court Theatre, The Ferryman opened at The Royal Court in May 2017 to huge critical acclaim and was the fastest-selling play in the theater's history. The sold-out show transferred to the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End, and will end its thrice-extended, year-long run on May 19, 2018.

In London, The Ferryman received an extraordinary 24 five-star reviews. The production has won three 2017 Evening Standard Awards, including Best Play and Best Director; three 2018 Whatsonstage Awards, including Best New Play and Best Director; and was named the Best New Play at the 2018 Critics' Circle Theatre Awards.

The Ferryman marks the first time Jez Butterworth and Sam Mendes have worked together on stage. They previously collaborated on Spectre and Skyfall from the James Bond franchise.

Jez Butterworth's acclaimed Broadway debut, Jerusalem received a Tony Award Nomination for Best Play. His other plays seen in New York include Mojo and The River. Butterworth has been called "arguably Britain's most successful living playwright" (Time Out London) and "a visionary fast becoming a theatrical great" (The Guardian).

Sam Mendes received the Academy Award for his direction of American Beauty. Mendes' New York stage productions include Cabaret and The Blue Room on Broadway, and Richard III, As You Like It, The Tempest, The Cherry Orchard and The Winter's Tale as part of the Bridge Project at BAM.

The Ferryman's 30-plus member Broadway cast will be announced at a later date.

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

The Ferryman is designed by Rob Howell, with lighting by Peter Mumford, and sound and original music by Nick Powell. Other members of the Broadway creative team will be announced at a later date.

The Ferryman is produced on Broadway by Sonia Friedman Productions & Neal Street Productions with Scott M. Delman, Ronald Frankel, Roy Furman, Rupert Gavin, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Ron Kastner, Scott Landis, Stephanie P. McClelland, Starry Night Entertainment, Tulchin Bartner Productions and 1001 Nights.

Tickets are now available at www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400.

