Threshold Recording Studios Damaged 'Beyond Repair' in Hurricane Ida Flooding

Threshold Recording Studios NYC suffered significant damage as a result of last week's Hurricane Ida, W42ST reports. The Hell's Kitchen studio flooded, deeming it "beyond repair."

James Walsh, who created the studio 25 years ago, said he received a call from his Chief Engineer Derek Rusinek, who was in the studio when the flooding began.

"At a certain point, I just told Derek to get out," Walsh said. He'd salvaged what he could and documented it on video. I told him to grab his favorite microphone and leave before he got hurt - which he did. Thankfully he is OK, which is a real blessing in all of this."

"The studios are completely wrecked, the ceilings are falling down and much of the gear has been compromised," Walsh said of the damage.

He said he is hoping to move to a new location in Hell's Kitchen, and he is in contact with insurers. In the meantime, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched. To learn more or to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-threshold-studios-recover-from-ida.

Read more on W42ST.

View a video of the flooding below: