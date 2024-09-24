Thistle Dance Opens New Production RED DELICIOUS In A Speakeasy In Chelsea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Thistle Dance, the innovative NYC-based performance company known for its evocative storytelling and immersive experiences is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest production, Red Delicious.

Red Delicious invites audiences to delve into a world where temptation and indulgence reign supreme. This sensual blend of dance, burlesque, and immersive theater tells three tantalizing tales of the forbidden fruit. Paired with exquisite elixirs and delightful bites, Red Delicious promises an unforgettable evening of decadence, danger, and divine indulgence.

Audiences will be captivated by the spellbinding performances of Thistle Dance's talented cast, including Sophie Lee Morris (Jagged Little Pill), Corry J. Ethridge (ELSCO Dance), Gabbie Ballesteros (Here Lies Love), Morgana Mauney (Poison & Pearls), Joe Ventricelli (Sleep No More; National Tour: "Joseph and the Amazing...") and Brooke Schalk. The original music of Red Delicious is composed by Alex Parrish (Forager Theater Company), Stephen Murphy (Poison & Pearls), and Sean Dolan (Sports Illustrated, Overtime).

(From left to right) Morgana Mauney, Sophie Lee

Morris, Corry J. Ethridge, Gabbie Ballesteros

Photo Credit: Andrew Mauney (@ajmphotonyc)

Kristen Brooks Sandler, the creator, director, and choreographer behind Red Delicious, brings her signature touch to the production. Known for her innovative work on Curious Nature: Wonderland Nights and The Art of Sin, Sandler brings her signature blend of sensuality and sophistication to this latest production. "Red Delicious is designed to immerse audiences in a world of desire and self-discovery."

Rounding out the Production Team are Producer Lauren Bambino (EVIL, Elsbeth), Associate Choreographer Lucas Melfi (Terranova Dance Theatre), and Stage Manager Lindsay Pierce (Classic Stage Company).

Thistle Dance, founded in 2020, has established itself as a pioneer in creating bespoke, immersive dance experiences. Partnering with esteemed institutions such as the New York Botanical Garden and the New York Public Library, as well as intimate venues like Bathtub Gin, Thistle Dance continues to challenge traditional perceptions and engage audiences through dynamic physical storytelling.

Red Delicious will be performed every Wednesday at 6pm and 8pm at Adelaide's Salon, located beneath Loulou at 176 8th Ave, Chelsea. Tickets are available for purchase at www.thistledanceinc.com/tix.

For more information, or group sales, email info@thistledanceinc.com.