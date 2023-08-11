This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 8/11/2023

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/10/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Long Wharf Theatre seeks Director of Marketing and Communications

Position Summary The Director of Marketing and Communications, in partnership with the Artistic Director and Managing Director, will create the most compelling narrative to tell the exciting new story of Long Wharf Theatre. This person will use innovative tools and initiatives to communicate the message that LWT makes exciting art and tells impactful stories that are for everyone. The Director of Marketing is an extension of the company’s artistic leadership and will work in deep partnership w... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer / Developer / Editor

Musical Seeks Associate Producer / Editor / Promoter / Team Player – Part-Time Consulting Musical with 2 Acts - 18 songs original songs and filled with humor seeks help. We seek someone in NYC to help make contacts, develop material and take this Musical comedy to the next level. Perfect opportunity for someone based in NYC area looking to be part of a developing project that can start part-time and expand into more. Preferred Qualifications - Live in NYC area – with ability to be... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical and Rigging Supervisor

The George Mason University Center for the Arts seeks qualified candidates for the Technical and Rigging Supervisor position. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Mason’s academic and culturally inclusive environment. About the Position: The Technical and Rigging Supervisor provides comprehensive execution and supervision of carpent... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications - Ballet Hispánico

Reporting to the Chief Managing Director and working closely with the Artistic Director & CEO, School of Dance Director, Chief Engagement and Inclusion Officer, and the Director of Development, the DoMC will lead and inspire the in-house staff, as well as contract publicists, graphic designers, photographers, and videographers. In this period of transition for the Marketing & Communications department, there is an opportunity to revisit how its structure can best serve the organization’s needs ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Facilities Manager

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals, seeks a full time Facilities Manager. Founded in 1970, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America’s most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by contemporary American and international playwrights. MTC typically produces eight plays annually in Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on West 47th Street and off-Broadway at ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lighting Supervisor

SUMMARY The Lighting Supervisor reports directly to the Technical Director and provides oversight of all lighting activities in support of the mission of The Atlanta Opera. The Lighting Supervisor actively manages the lighting operations and provides administrative support for the Production Department. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Liaison with Lighting Designers for light plot and specifications, providing necessary information (ground plans, inventory lists, preliminary schedules, etc... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Gospel Musical

16 year old Lamont is standing at the crossroads. Should he return to the church or stay with the gang who avenged his father’s murder.

REVEREND GRACE | Male | African-American | Age: 35 - 50

Pastor and founder of the Church. Non-judgmental man. Loves his church and family. Talent - gospel, musical theatre, R&B.

EVANGELIST GRACE | Female | African-Ame... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter/Draftsperson

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background theatrical construction drafting techniques and regional theatre or commercial scenery production for the position of Carpenter/Draftsperson. This is a seasonal benefits eligible position that is guaranteed at least 40 weeks of full-time work each season and is part of a collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 13, AFL-CIO. Per that collective bargaining agreement, in the event that two or more applican... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Patron Services Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ASSISTANT PATRON SERVICES MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Patron Services Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producin... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Costume Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Costume Technican. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured reside... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Community Liaison

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation’s finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Community Liaison. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Artist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, LORT D professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking an adaptable, good-natured, and efficient individual to serve as the Scenic Artist. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cult... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

POSITION: Marketing Manager REPORTS TO: Marketing Director JOB TYPE: Full-time START DATE: August 2023 SALARY: $50,000-$60,000 TO APPLY Please submit your resume to marketingjobs@repstl.org and put NAME_MarketingManager as the subject line. For consideration for this position, please do not submit your resume via a third-party platform (i.e. LinkedIn or Indeed). POSITION SUMMARY We are seeking a skilled and dynamic Market Manager with a strong emphasis on project management to join our team. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: The Coterie Theatre- Producing Artistic Director

The Coterie Theatre seeks a collaborative and dynamic Producing Artistic Director to help usher in a vibrant new era of theatre for young audiences that builds upon The Coterie’s four decades of success and continues to reimagine what is possible onstage and within the Kansas City community. What You Will Do? The Producing Artistic Director (PAD) will partner with Managing Director (MD) Jonathan Thomas and the dedicated staff of The Coterie Theatre to steer the organization through a chal... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Classification: Full Time, Salaried, Exempt Reports to: Board of Directors (Co-Report with Producing Artistic Director) Salary Range: $65,000 – $90,000 (commensurate with experience) Benefits Package: Group Health Insurance (Medical, Dental, Vision), Group Life Insurance, Employer-Sponsored 401(k), Two Weeks Paid Vacation The Encore Musical Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) professional and award-winning theatre company, is looking for a Managing Director (MD). The primary responsibility of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Light Board Operator/Programmer – Basic Crew

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals, seeks a Light Board Operator/Programmer for a seasonal position at NY City Center Stage One. For over forty years, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America’s most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by contemporary American and international playwrights. MTC produces eight plays annually in Broadway's restored Samuel J.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Stoned

Bowls with the Bard is seeking to fill two roles for our stoned production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. This is urgent replacement casting! If cast, you will begin rehearsals immediately: Demetrius / Bottom - all genders, can pass for a teenager, pays $500 for the run Swing - any age 21+, all genders, pays $600 for the run All actors must be 21+ as marijuana is present in the performance venue. Please email us with any questions about accessibility. Rehearsals run Sunday afternoons and Mond... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: MDD is seeking a part-time Dance Archivist Sept. 1, 2023- Aug. 31, 2024

Dynamic Forms, Inc. d/b/a Mark DeGarmo Dance (MDD) is a leading New York City nonprofit organization based at The Clemente Center on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. President Barack Obama commended MDD for your service to your community and the nation and the National Endowment for the Arts deemed MDD’s evidence-based Partnerships in Literacy through Dance & Creativity program a national model. MDD’s mission includes educate NYC Asian American, Pacific Islander, Black, Indigenous, People of Color,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tic... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Open Call

Submissions due by: August 18th, 2023 Audition date: September 9th, 2023 ABOUT The Industry is an experimental company that expands the operatic form, bringing together interdisciplinary artists to create collaborative performances that engage the cultural landscape of Los Angeles. We believe that opera is a living form that should respond to new perspectives and voices in contemporary culture. Current/recent Industry projects include: Star Choir at Mt Wilson Observatory (Sep/Oct ‘23), H... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Playwrights’ Center - Producing Artistic Director

Producing Artistic Director Position Profile About the Opportunity The Playwrights’ Center (PWC), the nation’s premiere organization in supporting playwrights in ways that enable them to thrive as artists and as humans, seeks its next Producing Artistic Director (PAD). The Producing Artistic Director will form a dynamic partnership with the Managing Director (MD), Robert Chelimsky, an engaged board, and a talented staff at an intensely exciting moment as PWC prepares to move into a new ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Rehearsal Pianist

JOB DESCRIPTION/ROLE & RESPONSIBILITIES Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a part-time Rehearsal Pianist (or Pianists) to accompany weekly Training Division choir rehearsals during its 2023-2024 season (September 9, 2023 - May 19, 2024). Rehearsal staffing includes a Conductor, Rehearsal Manager, and Rehearsal Pianist. The Rehearsal Pianist is responsible for accompanying the rehearsal under the direction of the Conductor including supporting vocal warm-ups, giving parts (individual lines, ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Communications + Artistic Producing Intern

Waterwell is seeking a paid, in-person Communications and Producing Intern for the 2023-24 season. Waterwell is committed to making sure that every intern has a rich and valuable educational experience. The intern will work closely with Artistic Director and two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (Dance Nation), Managing Director Sarah Scafidi, and Development Manager Stephanie Mendoza. Our goal is for interns to gain invaluable hands-on experience with a wide range of tasks that will prepa... (more)