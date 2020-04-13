This Week's DPS ON AIR Features John Patrick Shanley, Crystal Skillman, And Sam Silbiger
This week, Dramatists Play Service's social media channel, "DPS On Air," features readings by DPS playwrights John Patrick Shanley (Tony Award- and Pulitzer-winner for "Doubt," and Best Original Screenplay Oscar-winner for "Moonstruck") reading a new monologue "Unknown Caller," Sam Silbiger ("Six Years Old"), and a performance by Megan Hill from the original production of Crystal Skillman's play "Open." The channel is meant to provide a stage for DPS playwrights, enrichment for audiences, and serve as a spotlight for the theater community.
Each week, the channel features intimate, living room performances by renowned playwrights, actors, and friends of the theater community. So far, readings by Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell ("Hedwig and The Angry Inch"), Michael John LaChiusa ("Hello Again"), Molly Bernard ("Younger") and plays by Mitchell, LaChiusa, Adam Szymkowicz ("Hearts Like Fists"), Aaron Mark ("Squeamish"), Kate Scelsa ("Everyone's Fine with Virginia Woolf"), Christina Quintana ("Scissoring"), and Kevin Armento ("Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally") have been featured.
