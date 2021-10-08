This Weekend's Performances of LACKAWANNA BLUES Canceled Due to Recurrence of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Back Injury

Click Here for More Articles on Lackawanna Blues

Performances of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues have been cancelled for this weekend due to a recurrence of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's back injury. Performances are expected to return on Tuesday, October 12.

This news comes after last night's cancellation.

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.