Lackawanna Blues
This Weekend's Performances of LACKAWANNA BLUES Canceled Due to Recurrence of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Back Injury

Performances are expected to return on Tuesday, October 12.

Oct. 8, 2021  

Performances of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues have been cancelled for this weekend due to a recurrence of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's back injury. Performances are expected to return on Tuesday, October 12.

This news comes after last night's cancellation.

See the post below:

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.


