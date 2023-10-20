This Is Not A Theatre Company presents INSIDES AND OUTSIDES/ADENTROS Y AFUERAS a play for a tent you build in your own livingroom, starring Lynnette R. Freeman/Vera Czemerinsky

Building on a history of ground-breaking participatory and multi-sensory theatre, This Is Not a Theatre Company brings Insides and Outsides, a site-specific audio play, to your very own livingroom.

Construct a magnificent tent out of sheets and chairs in your livingroom, grab a flashlight, press play on the audio link, and go on a fabulous adventure. Guided by the voice of Lynnette R. Freeman, you are the hero of this play that takes place in your own imagination. Optional but highly recommended: a cup of hot chocolate.

Insides and Outsides is written by Jessie Bear, directed by Erin B. Mee, and stars the amazing Lynnette R. Freeman as your guide. Sound design by Karan Talwar of Harkat Studios, Mumbai.

Adentros y Afueras también está disponible en español!

Construye una magnífica carpa con sábanas y sillas en tu sala de estar, toma una linterna, presiona reproducir en el enlace de audio y emprende una fabulosa aventura. Guiado por la voz de Vera Czemerinsky, eres el héroe de esta obra que se desarrolla en tu propia imaginación. Opcional pero muy recomendable: una taza de chocolate caliente.

What: Insides and Outsides, a site-specific audio play

When: This piece is self-scheduled, and can be done at any time

Where: Your own livingroom or bedroom

How: Grab a flashlight, drape sheets or blankets over a few chairs to make a tent, and press play on the link you receive when you purchase your ticket

How long: 22 minutes

How much: $7.00

Where do I get tickets: Click Here