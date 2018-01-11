This Is Me! Keala Settle Drops New Solo EP, 'Chapter One'

It's a big day for The Greatest Showman's breakout star, Keala Settle, as she releases her solo EP, Chapter One.

Keala made her Broadway debut in 2011 as Shirley in Priscilla Queen of the Desert. She went on to star in numerous award-winning Broadway shows including Hands on a Hardbody, the revival of Les Misérables and Waitress. Before her breakout turn in The Greatest Showman, Keala made the jump to film with Ricki and the Flash in 2015 alongside Meryl Streep.

Chapter One, which drops today on all digital platforms, features five tracks, including a cover of Bette Midler's iconic ballad, "The Rose".

Check out Keala getting a heartfelt plug from her Greatest Showman co-star, Hugh Jackman, below and get your digital copy of Chaper One today!

He's been my guiding light. THX 4 THE PLUG BIG BRO! Link in BIO #Repost @RealHughJackman (@get_repost)

???

It's called "CHAPTER ONE" it's by Keala and it's out today. It's unbelievable and I should know because I'm in the music industry now!!! #shameless @kealasettle pic.twitter.com/ip5JFxROmJ - Keala Settle (@kealasettle) January 11, 2018





