Theatrical Poster Designer Frank 'Fraver' Verlizzo to Release SANITY CLAUS Novel

​Drama Desk Award-winning theatrical poster designer Frank “Fraver” Verlizzo, the artist behind the iconic imagery of The Lion King, Sweeney Todd, and Sunday in the Park with George, will release his second mystery novel, Sanity Claus. Published by Camel Press, this latest installment in the Retro Broadway Mystery Series transports readers back to the gritty, glamorous theater world of the late 1970s for a Christmas-themed whodunit where the stakes are as high as the marquee lights.

After five decades as one of Broadway's most prolific designers—having created over 300 posters that defined the visual identity of the American theater—Verlizzo has channeled his deep insider knowledge into fiction. His debut novel, Scenery of the Crime, garnered acclaim for its "delicious verisimilitude" and authentic portrayal of the 1970s theater scene.

In Sanity Claus, the holiday spirit is dampened by a deadly ultimatum. Yule Von Zell, the legendary star of the new Broadway play Saint Nick, finds himself at the center of a murder investigation. With his producer threatening to invoke the "sanity clause" in his contract to replace him, theatrical ad executives Vic Senso and Bettie Balboa must step in to save the show. Alongside NYPD Detective Renny Clements and the eccentric high-society psychic Mizz Mitzi, the duo navigates the secrets of the Christmas-obsessed Von Zell family to find a killer who is targeting the show business dynasty. Spirited holiday greetings from the Retro Broadway Mystery Series, where the drama is real and the murders are diabolically staged!

“Sanity Claus” by Frank “Fraver” Verlizzo, the second in the Retro Broadway Mystery Series from Camel Press, was published on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. It is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and from fine booksellers everywhere.

On Tuesday, August 18, the book will be launched at The Men Event at Planet Hollywood NYC from 6-9pm. Mr. Verlizzo will be in attendance and books will be available for sale and autographs.

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