Theatres Trust Reveals That Dozens of UK Theatres May Be At Risk of Being Demolished
Dozens of historic theatres in the UK may be at risk of being demolished. According to The Guardian, experts are saying that there needs to be a shift in the way these buildings are preserved or they will suffer great loss.
The annual Theatres at Risk register, which is collated by the Theatres Trust, lists 30 buildings across the UK that may be at risk of being demolished or redeveloped.
Gary Kemp, an actor and musician as well as Theatres Trust trustee, said that many of the theatres and cultural buildings could be saved if they were supported.
"There are some truly stunning and unique buildings on the Theatres at Risk register but importantly, none of them are lost causes," he said. "With the right level of support and the expertise provided by the Theatres Trust, all have the potential to be restored and enjoyed by their communities for generations to come."
Among the at-risk buildings are The Burnley Empire, which has been empty since 1995.
This year, two theatres were removed from the list, including Bradford Odeon, which is currently being restored, and Peterborough New Theatre, which reopened in September 2019.
Read more on The Guardian.
