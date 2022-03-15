Theatre Under The Stars Announces 2022/23 Season Featuring THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION & More

Today, Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced the exciting line-up of musicals for its 2022/23 Season featuring a beloved Disney classic and pre-Broadway co-production with Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre.

"We have a fantastic collection of shows for our 2022/23 Season including a world premiere production that we know our audiences will love, a beloved Disney musical and one of the astounding new classics of the American theatre" said Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director for Theatre Under The Stars. "This season is going to be so much fun, an incredible and amazing journey! I cannot wait to share it with all of Houston."

The season kicks off in September with a Theatre Under The Stars production of Ain't Misbehavin' - the exquisite and exciting jazz musical that takes you inside the Harlem Renaissance and celebrates the music of Fats Waller. Following that is the previously announced world premiere production of the hilarious new show The Griswold's Broadway Vacation in October. The holiday show for the season is Theatre Under The Stars' brand-new production of the beloved Disney classic, Mary Poppins. In January 2023, a new national touring production of Dolly Parton's hysterical musical 9 to 5. Next in March is the national tour of Sara Bareilles' uplifting musical, Waitress. The season will conclude with the theatre's brand-new production of the smash Broadway hit Rent.

THE THEATRE UNDER THE STARS 2022/23 SEASON

THIS JOINT IS JUMPIN' WITH THE MUSIC OF FATS WALLER IN AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'!!!

PROUDLY PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS - ONLY IN HOUSTON!

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL

Sept. 20 - Oct. 2 • The Hobby Center

Music by Fats Waller • Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horowitz • Created and Originally Directed by Richard Maltby, Jr. • Original Choreography and Musical Staging by Arthur Faria Musical Adaptations, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Luther Henderson • Vocal & Musical Concepts by Jeffrey Gutcheon • Musical Arrangements by Jeffrey Gutcheon & William Elliott • Originally produced by The Manhattan Theatre Club • Originally produced on Broadway by Emanuel Azenberg, Dasha Epstein, The Shubert Organization, Jane Gaynor & Ron Dante

Directed by Monique Midgette

A hot new production by Theatre Under The Stars of this Tony-Award-winning musical celebrating the music of Fats Waller and the music of the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s and 30s. Rousing, heartfelt, and bursting with the wit and energy of one of the most innovative periods in American music, it's one of the very best ever. Just for you, only from us.

VISIT THE BIG APPLE WITH THE GRISWOLDS!

WORLD PREMIERE! PROUDLY CO-PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS & SEATTLE'S 5TH AVENUE THEATRE

THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION

Oct. 25 - Nov. 6 • The Hobby Center

Book, Music and Lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen

Directed and Choreographed by Donna Feore

Produced in association with Ken and Sandi Moran

They've been to Wally World, they've been to Vegas, and now the Griswolds are going to... Broadway! Yes, the characters you know and love from the hit Warner Bros. Vacation movies are back - and they're taking their biggest vacation yet. So get in your family truckster and join Clark, Ellen, Audrey, and Rusty on their big New York City adventure. Hysterically funny with miles of heart, a laugh-out-loud new musical comedy. A world premiere co-production created by Theatre Under The Stars and The 5th Avenue Theatre that the whole family will love.

A PRACTICALLY PERFECT PRODUCTION THAT WILL DELIGHT THE WHOLE FAMILY!

PROUDLY PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS - ONLY IN HOUSTON!

Disney's & Cameron Mackintosh's

MARY POPPINS

Dec. 6 - 24 • The Hobby Center

A musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellowes

New Songs and Additional Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe

Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh

Directed & Choreographed by Dan Knechtges

Spend a jolly holiday season with Theatre Under The Stars and this eye-popping, spectacular and wonder-filled production of the Disney classic, Mary Poppins. Based on the Disney film and book by P.L. Travers, this brand-new production of the hit musical is certain to delight the child in all of us. Created especially for you and your family by Theatre Under The Stars. Don't Miss it!

TUMBLE OUTTA' BED AND STUMBLE TO DOLLY PARTON'S RIP-ROARING MUSICAL COMEDY!

PRESENTED IN HOUSTON EXCLUSIVELY BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS!

Dolly Parton's

9 to 5

Jan. 31 - Feb. 12 • The Hobby Center

Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton

Book by Patricia Resnick

The smash-hit musical featuring a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton. Inspired by the 80's film and brought to you by Dolly herself. Hilarious and wonderful, a story all about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

THE UPLIFTING AND INSPIRING MUSICAL CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP, MOTHERHOOD, AND THE MAGIC OF A WELL-MADE PIE.

PRESENTED IN HOUSTON EXCLUSIVELY BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS

WAITRESS

Mar. 28 - Apr. 9 • The Hobby Center

Book by Jessie Nelson

Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Directed by Diane Paulus

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award® winner Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), Waitress the musical is the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage, Waitress features a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam") and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, Pippin).

NO DAY BUT TODAY

PROUDLY PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS - ONLY IN HOUSTON!

RENT

May 16 - 28, 2023 • The Hobby Center

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a magnificent and sensational musical that has captured the hearts of millions of theatre fans around the world. Created for you by Theatre Under The Stars, this brand-new production will inspire you, move you, warm you, and leave you wanting more. A glorious production only at Theatre Under The Stars.

Tickets for Theatre Under The Stars 2022/23 Season are currently available by subscription. Season ticket holders enjoy a variety of perks including first access to seats, complimentary ticket exchanges, and savings on additional seats. Subscriptions for all or part of the six-show season are available now. Visit TUTS.com/subscribe or call 713.558.8887 to learn more.

Subscribers are also encouraged to become Annual Members. Forty percent of Theatre Under The Stars' annual operating expenses are covered by donors. Learn more about all the exclusive benefits available with an Annual Membership donation at TUTS.com/AnnualMembership!

Theatre Under The Stars is funded in part by grants from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance and the Texas Commission on the Arts.