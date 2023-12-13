Theatre Director Michael Blakemore Dies at 95

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre director Michael Blakemore has died at age 95.

Blakemore is an accomplished actor, director, and writer with a long and distinguished career in both the theater and film industries. Born in Sydney, Australia in 1928, he began his career as an actor before transitioning to directing in the 1960s. He has since become one of the most respected directors in the industry, with numerous awards and accolades to his name.

Blakemore's early career was marked by his work as an actor in Australia and the UK. He made his West End debut in 1950 in a production of The Heiress, and went on to appear in numerous productions over the next decade. In the mid-1960s, he began to focus more on directing, and quickly established himself as a talented and innovative director.

One of Blakemore's most notable early productions was the 1967 London premiere of Joe Orton's Loot, which he directed to critical acclaim. He went on to direct numerous other successful productions in the UK, including the West End premiere of Tom Stoppard's Travesties in 1974.

In the 1980s, Blakemore began to work more extensively in the United States, directing productions on and off Broadway. One of his most notable productions during this time was the 1983 Broadway premiere of Noises Off, which was a critical and commercial success. He also directed the 1987 Broadway production of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, which earned him a Tony Award for Best Director.

Blakemore continued to direct successful productions on both sides of the Atlantic throughout the 1990s and 2000s. In 1994, he directed the Broadway premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, which earned him another Tony Award for Best Director. He also directed the West End premiere of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods in 1990, which was widely praised for its innovative staging and won the Olivier Award for Best Musical.

In addition to his work as a director, Blakemore has also written extensively about the theater. He published his memoir, Arguments with England, in 2004, which chronicles his experiences as a director in both the UK and the US. He has also written several plays, including The Last Cigarette, which he co-wrote with his longtime collaborator, the actor and writer Simon Gray.

Blakemore's most recent work includes the 2014 West End production of My Night with Reg, which he directed to critical acclaim. The production was a revival of Kevin Elyot's play about a group of gay friends in the 1980s, and was widely praised for its sensitive handling of the material.