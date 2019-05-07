Theatre Critics To Talk Current Broadway Season At THEATER TALK Live At New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Susan Haskins and co-host Jesse Green welcome Ben Brantley, Adam Feldman, Michael Musto, Jan Simpson, Elisabeth Vincentelli, Jason Zinoman to evaluate the 2018-2019 theater season and discuss the Tony Awards race at a special taping in front of a live audience

The Emmy-winning series Theater Talk will reunite a team of prominent theatre journalists to assess and celebrate the 2018-2019 theater season on May 7, 2019 at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Produced in collaboration with The Library for the Performing Arts' Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT), the event will be taped in front of a live audience for broadcast as a one-hour special on New York City's PBS station THIRTEEN/WNET the week before the June 9 Tony Awards. The episode of Theater Talk will also be syndicated nationally by Executive Program Services (EPS).

On the program, which will be recorded at the Library's Bruno Walter Auditorium just days after the Tony Award nominees are announced on the same stage, Executive Producer Susan Haskins and her co-host for the evening Jesse Green, Co-Chief Theater Critic of The New York Times, will be joined by Ben Brantley, also Co-Chief Theater Critic of The New York Times, Jan Simpson, Theater Correspondent for Broadway Radio, and Jason Zinoman, Comedy and Theater Critic for The New York Times, to review the past season.

The program will also feature Green and Haskins reuniting with more theater experts -- Adam Feldman, Theater and Dance Editor for Time Out New York, Michael Musto, The Weekly Columnist for NewNowNext.com, and Elisabeth Vincentelli Co-Host of Three on the Aisle and Theater Critic for both The New York Times and The New Yorker -- to discuss the Tony Awards race and explain who will win the coveted awards and why.

The May 7 taping of the Theater Talk special is free and open to the public. Tickets can be reserved beginning April 7, 2019 here.

Theater Talk is an interview/discussion series that presents in-depth, unrehearsed discussions with journalists, actors, composers, designers, directors, producers and others accomplished professionals who contribute to the world of the theater.

The series began on Manhattan Public Access TV in 1993 and, in 1996, moved to New York PBS station THIRTEEN/WNET where it aired weekly for 22 years. In 2007, it was also picked up for syndication nationally by EPS to TV stations across the USA. Theater Talk's archive of programs is available at www.theatertalk.org and other online platforms.

During the 2017-18 season, Theater Talk was co-hosted by its Executive Producer Susan Haskins and a rotating team of guest co-hosts (many of whom will be on this special). At the end of last season, the producers made the decision to end the weekly series. This collaboration with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts begins the next phase of Theater Talk Production's public service mission.





