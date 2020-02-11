Theatre Communications Group Publishes SLAVE PLAY By Jeremy O. Harris
Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris.
Slave Play received its world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop in New York in the fall of 2018. The play opened on Broadway at the Golden Theatre in October 2019.
The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation-in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems. Slave Play rips apart history to shed new light on the nexus of race, gender, and sexuality in twenty-first-century America.
Jeremy O. Harris, "one of the most promising playwrights of his generation," (Vogue) is a playwright, screenwriter, essayist, and actor. His plays include Slave Play; "Daddy"; Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1; and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys. Jeremy co-wrote A24's film Zola with director Janicza Bravo. Jeremy is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama's MFA Playwriting Program.
Order by phone at 866-400-5351 or visit the online bookstore at www.tcg.org.
