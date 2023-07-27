Theater and Television Writer Jerome Coopersmith Dies at 97

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theater and television writer Jerome Coopersmith has died at age 97.

Coopersmith's musical play Baker Street earned him a Tony Nomination. His other Broadway credits include The Apple Tree, and Off-Broadway he has written The Mystery Of Anna O and Mata Hari.

Regional theatre credits include HAVEN (Los Angeles, 2001) and REFLECTIONS OF A MURDER, a thriller which won the Charlotte Repertory Theatre s New Plays in America competition, and was produced by the Arena Players Repertory Theatre on Long Island.

His play ELEANOR was selected by the Smithsonian Institution to be performed in Washington DC in conjunction with the Eleanor Roosevelt Centennial.

In addition to his theater credits, Coopersmith has written extensively for television, including anthology dramas, episodic series (HAWAII 5-O and SPENSER FOR HIRE) plus specials and movies for all the networks.

His TV movies include THE CRADLE WILL FALL and AN AMERICAN CHRISTMAS CAROL starring Henry Winkler. He received the Robert E. Sherwood Award for television writing, and won first prize in Massachusetts State College national playwriting competition. As an Adjunct Professor, he has lectured at colleges in the New York area. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild and the Writers Guild of America, East.