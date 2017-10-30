Theater Talk: What's New This Fall? Catch a Season Preview!

In this episode of THEATER TALK, preview the 2017 fall theater season with Michael Musto (NewNowNext.com), Patrick Pacheco (L.A. Times), Elisabeth Vincentelli (The New York Times, The New Yorker, Newsday), guest co-host Jesse Green (The New York Times) and executive producer/co-host Susan Haskins-Doloff. The productions they discuss include "SpongeBob SquarePants," "The Band's Visit," "Once on this Island," "M. Butterfly," "Junk," "Meteor Shower," "The Parisian Woman," "Farinelli and the King," John Leguizamo's "Latin History For Morons," "Time and the Conways," "Torch Song," "The Wolves," "Oedipus el Rey" and more.

The panel also reviews "Michael Moore on Broadway: The Terms of My Surrender" and "Prince of Broadway," shows that already opened earlier in the 2017-2018 season.

Then Theater Talk delves into new musical "KPOP," with co-conceiver and librettist Jason Kim, director Teddy Bergman of Woodshed Collective, and Ars Nova Artistic Director Jason Eagan discuss who discuss creating this unique production with co-hosts Susan Haskins and theater critic Elisabeth Vincentelli. The immersive show is set in a pop music factory in the USA where Korean music producers are obsessively trying to mold young Korean performers into pop stars in America. The show shares the conflicts of the many characters involved, as well as their captivating music.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

