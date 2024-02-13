Theater Resources Unlimited to Present 'How To Make An Effective Documentary (and Win A Few Emmys)'

Theater Resources Unlimited is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date nearly 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

Join TRU on Friday 2/16 for How to Make an Effective Documentary (and Win a Few Emmys). Come meet Susan Handman, creator and narrator for NYC Media, an award winning series created with the New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, and a winner of 10 Local NYC Emmys.

We'll look at the dramatic structure needed for any work of art to engage an audience, and talk about the specifics of the documentary and its many forms. At its heart, is the documentary simply a specific form of storytelling? Is it more narrative than dramatic? How much creative license can a filmmaker exercise in telling what is generally a factual record of a real person, place or event? What sills can a theater artist bring to this related art form? Click here to register and receive the zoom ink.

Check back at TRU's web page for future 2024 gatherings: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering. To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation, or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

SUSAN HANDMAN is an award-winning creator, producer and narrator for NYC Media. As part of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), NYC Media informs, educates and entertains New Yorkers about the city's diverse people, neighborhoods, government services, attractions and activities. Since a rebranding in 2004, NYC Media has garnered 86 NY Emmy Award wins. The channel recently celebrated its 55th anniversary.