Theater Resources Unlimited Presents An Important May Discussion, It Doesn't Have To Be #MeToo

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) presents the May Panel and Presentation, It Doesn't Have to Be #MeToo: Sexual Harassment Education and Prevention for Theater on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 7:30pm (networking at 7pm) at St. Luke's Theatre, 308 W. 46th Street, NYC. This panel is free for TRU members; $12.50 for non-members in advance ($15 at door). Please reserve using the bright red reservation box at https://truonline.org/events/help/ or e-mail TRUStaff1@gmail.com.

Presented by TRU in association with the League of Professional Theatre Women. Facilitated by Yvette Heyliger, with confirmed speakers Jenna Chrisphonte of the Dramatists Guild, Hope Chavez of ART-New York, Brittany Whitaker, social worker with The Actors Fund; with a presentation by Aimee Todoroff of League of Independent Theater and stories by Yvette Heyliger, Lexi Orphanos and Janet Schlapkohl.

TRU's heard the stories of #MeToo victims at the hands of politicians, television and radio personalities, film directors and celebrities. In the theatre, They have their own #MeToo stories to share. The casting couch is very real and not just reserved for women - men have their own stories! This workshop is three-fold-- going from the personal, to educational, to advocacy; followed by a Q & A. Artists will share stories of harassment and misconduct; followed by a power point presentation recognizing and fighting harassment; followed by a panel of representatives from Dramatists Guild, ART-New York and the Actors Fund who will share what they are doing to empower their members and prevent harassment, misconduct or assault in the theatrical workspace.

Content Warning: This session will include conversations about sexual harassment and abuse. While no graphic details will be shared, we offer this warning in case conversations of this nature are a trigger for any guests. Your self-care is our priority and you may step out of the event at any time if you are uncomfortable. Doors open at 7:00pm for networking and refreshments, roundtable introductions of everyone in the room will start at 7:30pm - come prepared with your best 30-second summary of who you are, and what you need. Free for TRU members; $12.50 for non-members in advance ($15 at door). Please use the bright red reservation box on this page, or email at least a day in advance (or much sooner) for reservations: e-mail TRUStaff1@gmail.com .

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-six year old 501c3 nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents the TRU VOICES Annual New Play Reading Series and Annual New Musicals Reading Series, two new works series in which TRU underwrites developmental readings to nurture new shows as well as new producers for theater; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through a Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab; programs for actors include the Annual Combined Audition which are taking place this year on May 18th and 19th.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by public funds awarded through the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, as well as the Montage Foundation and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.







