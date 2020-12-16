Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Holiday Viewing Party And Fundraiser

Theater Resources Unlimited has announced a Holiday Viewing Party and Fundraiser on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 4:30pm. Join the TRU Community for a screening of the premiere of ESTELLA SCROOGE, a magical musical event for the entire family! Featuring an exclusive talkback with Scrooge producer Michael Alden and StreamingMusicals.com founder Tom Polum. For more information, visit https://truonline.org/events/holiday-viewing-party/. To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE! 30% of the ticket price goes to TRU. General Admission tickets are $29.99 for limited viewing, including the TRU viewing party. The VIP Premium Theatre Experience tickets are $44.99 to own the recording and see with us, and also any time you like.

ESTELLA SCROOGE is a new holiday musical that uniquely blends theater, film and cutting-edge animation. In the story, Estella, a Wall Street tycoon and a direct descendent of Ebenezer Scrooge, travels to her hometown of Pickwick, Ohio on Christmas Eve to foreclose on one of her company's investments. When she arrives, she discovers that the defaulting party is none other than her childhood friend Pip Nickleby, a kind and gentle soul who has transformed the Harthouse Hotel into a refuge for the sick, dispossessed and homeless. When a snowstorm forces Estella to stay the night, she is haunted by surprise visitors from her past, present and future who try to show her the error of her ways and...well...give her the Dickens! Part love story, part ghost story, part social satire, the enchanting script by John Caird and Paul Gordon smartly, almost imperceptibly, brings together characters and themes from "A Christmas Carol," "Great Expectations," "Oliver Twist," "Little Dorritt," and other Dickens classics - creating a sort of treasure hunt for fans of the beloved and brilliant author. ESTELLA SCROOGE features a cast of 24 Broadway Veterans! Including Betsy Wolfe (Bullets Over Broadway/Waitress), Clifton Duncan (The Play That Goes Wrong), Tony nominees Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Patrick Page (Hadestown), Carolee Carmello (Mamma Mia!) and Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge!) Book by John Caird and Paul Gordon, Music and Lyrics by Paul Gordon , Direction by John Caird

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-seven-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. Currently, TRU offers a Weekly Community Gathering on Fridays at 4:30pm to help maintain community spirit during this time of isolation. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Dates, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Writer-Director Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.