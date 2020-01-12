Theater Folk Gather To Sing Irving Berlin Songs At His Home
Friends and admirers of Irving Berlin from New York's theater community--continuing a tradition they began back while Berlin was alive--recently gathered at his former home in New York City to remember him in song. They sang such Berlin classics as "God Bless America," "White Christmas," and "Always," complete with rarely heard verses. Berlin (1888-1989) composed the scores for 18 Broadway shows and 19 films. He wrote more standards and made more money than any of his colleagues in the Golden Aged of American Popular Music.
Although Berlin was reclusive in his later years, he was so touched to hear people singing his songs outside of his home, that he invited everyone inside his home to thank them, when the tradition first started back in the 1980s. The late singer/songwriter John Wallowitch, a friend and neighbor of Berlin's, started the tradition, which continues today under the direction of Jacqueline Parker, a charter member of the original group.
The home where Berlin lived from the 1940s until his passing, 17 Beekman Place, is today the Luxemburg Consulate. The nation of Luxemburg acquired the Berlin home because Berlin famously set one of his musicals, "Call Me Madam" (which Berlin composed in that very home) in a thinly disguised version of Luxemburg.
The singers gathering to honor Berlin include (as seen from left to right, in the photo copyright by Steve Ember): Daryl Sherman, Rick Hinkson, Judy Davis, Jane Goldman, Jacqueline Parker, Riki Kane Larimer, Keith Anderson, Michael Lavine, and Chip Deffaa. Deffaa (who has written and directed several shows about Berlin, including one in which Keith Anderson portrayed John Wallowitch), noted: "I think John would be mighty pleased to know that a tradition he started more than 30 years ago continues to this day. Berlin's songs are pure Americana and they'll live forever."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A new video has surfaced from behind the scenes of the film Uncut Gems, where Idina Menzel is seen singing Seasons of Love from Rent!... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: Anne Hathaway and Kit Harington In Talks For New Hollywood Play DOUBLE FEATURE
Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington are in 'very early discussions' to star opposite one another in Double Featu... (read more)
Dharon E. Jones Replaces Ben Cook in WEST SIDE STORY
Dharon E. Jones, making his Broadway debut, will succeed actor Ben Cook in the role of 'Riff' in the new Broadway production of West Side Story, produ... (read more)
Emma Pittman to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO
Emma Pittman will make her official Broadway debut as Broadway's newest a?oeRoxie Harta?? on stage at the Ambassador Theatre later this year.... (read more)
Breaking: TREVOR: THE MUSICAL Will Make Off-Broadway Debut This Spring
Producers Roy Furman and A.B. &W. Productions have just announced the New York debut of Trevor: The Musical to open in April 2020 at Stage 42 (442 Wes... (read more)
Who Are Broadway Dance Captains and What Do They Do?
Some of the hardest working people on Broadway don't get enough credit. Their names aren't above the title- in fact, you've probably never heard their... (read more)