TheLaughtHER Collective To Produce All Star Comedy Show For International Women's Day

Joining TLC on on International Women's Day are: Jaye McBride, Marie Faustin, Alison Leiby and more.

Feb. 22, 2023  

The LaughtHER Collective, a fast-rising educational organization that amplifies womxn+ and diversity using techniques of comedy, will be producing an International Women's Day Comedy Show appropriately titled, The Future is... FUNNY!

In addition to their extensive roster of courses and workshops, The LaughtHER Collective hosts live events and panels that have been featured in Time Out NY, Broadway World, The New York Comedy Festival, WNYC and the Keith and the Girl Podcast. Their community is growing rapidly, no doubt in part because their shows are stacked with stand up comedy heavy hitters. Joining TLC on on International Women's Day are:

  • Jaye McBride (The first openly transgender comedian to perform at Madison Square Garden, The Comedy Cellar & opening act for Amy Schumer)

  • Marie Faustin (Comedy Central, VICE, Pause with Sam Jay)

  • Alison Leiby (Oh God, A Show About Abortion, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

  • Brittany Carney (Comedy Central, That Damn Michael Che, Vulture)

  • Aminah Imani (Inside Amy Schumer, The Comedy Cellar, Comedy Central)

This event will be hosted by The LaughtHER Collective co-founders Christi Chiello & Hope D at The Stand on Wednesday March 8th at 7pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased via this link. To learn more about TLC visit: www.TheLaughtHERCollective.com and follow on IG: @TheLaughtHERCollective!


