The York Theatre Company Reunites The Cast and Creative Team of DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE

The York Theatre Company will reunite the cast and creative team of the 2016 Musicals in Mufti production of the 1971 hit Broad-way revue Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, a musical entertainment by Micki Grant, conceived by Vinnette Carroll, for a Virtual Company Reunion as part of the live weekly streaming panel series "Show! (and Tell)" set for Monday evening, June 15, 2020 beginning at 7:10PM.

Please make your reservation online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10547021, a Zoom link will be sent with your confirmation. Please visit the website for additional information at www.yorktheatre.org

Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope is the sixth Virtual Company Reunion in the Live Panel Series "Show! (and Tell)" hosted by York's Producing Artistic Director James Morgan and theater historian Charles Wright who lead a discussion of The York's 2016 Musicals in Mufti production. Featured panel guests will include writer/composer Micki Grant, director Leslie R. Dockery, music director William Foster McDaniel, with cast members Jelani Alladin (Frozen, Hercules), Darilyn Castillo (It Ain't Nothin But the Blues), Marva Hicks (Motown, The Musical), Devin Roberts (The Lion King), Raun Ruffin (The Civil War), and Debra Walton (The Pajama Game).

Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, a musical entertainment with book, music, and lyrics by Micki Grant and conceived by Vinnette Carroll, was directed by Leslie R. Dockery, with music direction by William Foster McDaniel. The 2016 Musicals in Mufti production featured Jelani Alladin, Darilyn Castillo, Doug Eskew, Tina Fabrique, Marva Hicks, Devin L. Roberts, Raun Ruffin, and Debra Walton. With five 1972 Tony Award nominations (including Best Musical) and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical the same year, the show also won Micki Grant a Grammy Award for best score-the first female to be so honored. Ms. Grant was also one of the stars of the show, which came to Broadway after successful runs in Washington DC, Detroit, and Philadelphia. The show ran for over two years on Broadway. A dynamic mixture of gospel, jazz, funk, soul, calypso, and soft rock, the show illuminates the African-American experience with vibrant song and dance. Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope was is the first Broadway musical written entirely by a woman and the first Broadway production to be directed by a female African-American. T. E. Kalem.

UPCOMING SPECIAL ONLINE YORK ACTIVITIES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 15:

MONDAY, JUNE 15 AT 7:10PM

LIVE PANEL: SHOW! (AND TELL): REUNITING _DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE

The York continues the Live Panel Series with a special behind-the-scenes discussion of 2016 Musical in Mufti pro-duction of Micki Grant's Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope_. York Producing Artistic Director James Morgan and theater historian Charles Wright will moderate a live panel discussion with director Leslie R. Dockery, music director William Foster McDaniel who will be joined cast members Jelani Alladin, Darilyn Castillo, Marva Hicks, Devin Roberts, Raun Ruffin, and Debra Walton. Please make your reservation online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10547021, a Zoom link will be sent with your confirmation.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17 AT 7:15PM

FROM THE YORK VAULT: YORK'S MUSICAL THEATRE TRAINING PROGRAM -

2017 WINTER INTENSIVE SHOWCASE

The special York MTTP Showcase Streaming Series featuring talented college students from the 2017 Musical The-atre Winter Intensive. Tune in on Facebook page live,or watch on YouTube. Tune in to York's Facebook to view the showcase www.facebook.com/yorktheatrecompany/ (a Zoom link will be sent out in advance of the presentation), or view on YouTube beginning at 7:15PM at www.youtube.com/yorktheatrer/

FRIDAY, JUNE 19 AT 7:10PM

YORK TRIVIA NIGHT: CULT MUSICALS

From the heart-stealing hybrid of Bat Boy to Carrie's bloody prom dress to the sweetly strange carnie folk of Side Show, who doesn't love a good cult musical? We do! Join The York as they celebrate all of these and more while testing your knowledge of some of the best cult classics to ever enter the musical theater canon. Broadway alum Jimmy Ludwig (Spamalot) and York's Executive Director Evans Haile return to co-hosting duties, with their wacky musical wit in tow. Please make your reservation online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10547022, a Zoom link will be sent with your confirmation.

Photo Credit: Ben Strothmann

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You