The York Theatre Company Reunites The Cast and Creative Team of DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE
The York Theatre Company will reunite the cast and creative team of the 2016 Musicals in Mufti production of the 1971 hit Broad-way revue Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, a musical entertainment by Micki Grant, conceived by Vinnette Carroll, for a Virtual Company Reunion as part of the live weekly streaming panel series "Show! (and Tell)" set for Monday evening, June 15, 2020 beginning at 7:10PM.
Please make your reservation online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10547021, a Zoom link will be sent with your confirmation. Please visit the website for additional information at www.yorktheatre.org
Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope is the sixth Virtual Company Reunion in the Live Panel Series "Show! (and Tell)" hosted by York's Producing Artistic Director James Morgan and theater historian Charles Wright who lead a discussion of The York's 2016 Musicals in Mufti production. Featured panel guests will include writer/composer Micki Grant, director Leslie R. Dockery, music director William Foster McDaniel, with cast members Jelani Alladin (Frozen, Hercules), Darilyn Castillo (It Ain't Nothin But the Blues), Marva Hicks (Motown, The Musical), Devin Roberts (The Lion King), Raun Ruffin (The Civil War), and Debra Walton (The Pajama Game).
Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, a musical entertainment with book, music, and lyrics by Micki Grant and conceived by Vinnette Carroll, was directed by Leslie R. Dockery, with music direction by William Foster McDaniel. The 2016 Musicals in Mufti production featured Jelani Alladin, Darilyn Castillo, Doug Eskew, Tina Fabrique, Marva Hicks, Devin L. Roberts, Raun Ruffin, and Debra Walton. With five 1972 Tony Award nominations (including Best Musical) and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical the same year, the show also won Micki Grant a Grammy Award for best score-the first female to be so honored. Ms. Grant was also one of the stars of the show, which came to Broadway after successful runs in Washington DC, Detroit, and Philadelphia. The show ran for over two years on Broadway. A dynamic mixture of gospel, jazz, funk, soul, calypso, and soft rock, the show illuminates the African-American experience with vibrant song and dance. Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope was is the first Broadway musical written entirely by a woman and the first Broadway production to be directed by a female African-American. T. E. Kalem.
UPCOMING SPECIAL ONLINE YORK ACTIVITIES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 15:
MONDAY, JUNE 15 AT 7:10PM
LIVE PANEL: SHOW! (AND TELL): REUNITING _DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE
The York continues the Live Panel Series with a special behind-the-scenes discussion of 2016 Musical in Mufti pro-duction of Micki Grant's Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope_. York Producing Artistic Director James Morgan and theater historian Charles Wright will moderate a live panel discussion with director Leslie R. Dockery, music director William Foster McDaniel who will be joined cast members Jelani Alladin, Darilyn Castillo, Marva Hicks, Devin Roberts, Raun Ruffin, and Debra Walton. Please make your reservation online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10547021, a Zoom link will be sent with your confirmation.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17 AT 7:15PM
FROM THE YORK VAULT: YORK'S MUSICAL THEATRE TRAINING PROGRAM -
2017 WINTER INTENSIVE SHOWCASE
The special York MTTP Showcase Streaming Series featuring talented college students from the 2017 Musical The-atre Winter Intensive. Tune in on Facebook page live,or watch on YouTube. Tune in to York's Facebook to view the showcase www.facebook.com/yorktheatrecompany/ (a Zoom link will be sent out in advance of the presentation), or view on YouTube beginning at 7:15PM at www.youtube.com/yorktheatrer/
FRIDAY, JUNE 19 AT 7:10PM
YORK TRIVIA NIGHT: CULT MUSICALS
From the heart-stealing hybrid of Bat Boy to Carrie's bloody prom dress to the sweetly strange carnie folk of Side Show, who doesn't love a good cult musical? We do! Join The York as they celebrate all of these and more while testing your knowledge of some of the best cult classics to ever enter the musical theater canon. Broadway alum Jimmy Ludwig (Spamalot) and York's Executive Director Evans Haile return to co-hosting duties, with their wacky musical wit in tow. Please make your reservation online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10547022, a Zoom link will be sent with your confirmation.
Photo Credit: Ben Strothmann
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
Daniel Radcliffe Responds to J.K. Rowling's Twitter Comments: 'Transgender Women Are Women'
Daniel Radcliffe has responded to backlash that J.K. Rowling received over the weekend over her 'transphobic' comments on Twitter.... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty Sing 'For Good' for the Class of 2020
Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. 'To the class of 2020; the world needs you now ... (read more)
Patti LuPone Talks the Return of Broadway, Why the Country is 'Doomed' and More
Patti LuPone is on the cover of Variety's Power of Women issue. In her interview, she talks about the return of Broadway, why the country is 'doomed' ... (read more)
Samantha Ware on Lea Michele: 'She Hasn't Learned Anything'
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The cont... (read more)
TINA, Audra McDonald, Joshua Henry, LaChanze, Arienne Warren and More Nominated for 2020 Antonyo Awards
Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists, has announced the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a cele... (read more)