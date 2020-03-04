The Workers Circle Hosts Cocktails And Conversations With Daniel And Nina Libeskind And Alan And Arlene Alda

On Monday, March 2, the Jewish social justice nonprofit the Workers Circle hosted a Cocktails and Conversations event with Studio Libeskind co-founder Nina Libeskind, her husband, internationally renowned architect, Daniel Libeskind, as well as the musician, photographer and writer, Arlene Alda and the award-winning actor, Alan Alda.

The long-married couples joined the Workers Circle CEO, Ann Toback, in a discussion about communication in their partnerships as well as how, by joining forces, both couples have effectively communicated with others on various critical issues to help build a better world for all.

"We are fortunate to have the Libeskinds and Aldas as part of the Workers Circle family. These two couples truly exhibit the qualities and characteristics that Workers Circle has been cultivating for 120 years," said Workers Circle Chief Executive Officer Ann Toback, who moderated a discussion with the couples.

Toback opened up the 45-minute talk by discussing the current anti-immigrant climate in the country, noting the public charge rule that just went into effect that is denying benefits to many immigrants. The Workers Circle has been on the frontlines of advocating against the rule.

"This newly revised rule has the impact of closing our country's borders to anyone without wealth and has had a chilling effect on the thousands of immigrants and refugees who are here in the United States," Toback said.

Toback also spoke of the Workers Circle's focus on engaging teens around the Jewish social justice traditions and teaching them the tools to be changemakers in the world today. She highlighted the Workers Circle's Youth Stand Up for Justice teen advocacy program as an example of how the organization is making a difference with young people today.

The Aldas and Libeskinds spoke about the importance of advocacy and engaging younger generations to become active in causes they care about. Alan Alda said communication is crucial, remarking that you should make an issue "urgent to bring attention to the people. Do something about it."

Added Daniel Libeskind, "The world is very divided, and everybody has to work at whatever they do to contribute to positive change."

The couples - each in lengthy marriages - also offered their advice about ensuring healthy relationships. "A long marriage depends on a short memory," said Arlene Alda, eliciting laughter and applause. Added Nina Libeskind, about how she supports her partner, "Whenever Daniel is doing something, I say 'have fun'."

At the event, the 50 guests were able to tour the studio to get a close-up look at the stunning architectural models and drawings illustrating Daniel Libeskind's works from across the globe, while enjoying hors d'oeuvres, beverages, and dessert.





