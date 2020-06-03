The Walt Disney Company Has Pledged $5 Million to Support Nonprofit Organizations That Advance Social Justice
The Walt Disney Company announced that they have pledged $5 Million to support nonprofit organizations that advance social justice.
On The Walt Disney Company website, they shared:
The Walt Disney Company has pledged $5 million to support nonprofit organizations that advance social justice, beginning with a $2 million donation to the NAACP to further their longstanding work promoting social justice by eliminating disparities and racial discrimination through their advocacy and education programs.
"The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated," said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. "This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice."
Today's pledge is part of Disney's ongoing commitment to support organizations that advance social justice. For many years, Disney has worked closely with groups that advocate for and empower communities of color, including the NAACP, whose mission is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. The Company has also previously provided millions of dollars in grants to help students from underrepresented groups make the dream of higher education a reality, including $2.5 million to the United Negro College Fund.
In addition, through the Disney Employee Matching Gifts program, employees are able to increase their impact in their communities by donating to eligible organizations, with the Company matching those gifts.
Disney has used its creative resources and platforms to address issues of race and inequality. On Tuesday night, the Company aired a slate of special programming on a number of its TV networks to encourage a discussion of racism and oppression in America. The programming included an ABC News primetime special, "America in Pain: What Comes Next?," that examined the protests and outrage across the country in response to the killing of Mr. Floyd. The special was preceded by the re-airing of two monumental and timely episodes of black-ish: "Hope," which explores the issue of police brutality and flaws in the judicial system, and "Juneteenth," which examines the lack of accurate representation of African Americans in our nation's history.
For more information about the important work of the NAACP, click here.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and musicians Chris Trousdale has passed away. He was 34.... (read more)
PETER PAN LIVE!, Starring Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Louderman, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday at 2pm EDT (7pm BST) and be available for 4... (read more)
VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs a Tiny Desk Concert
Cast members from Hadestown united for a Tiny Desk Concert, hosted by NPR! The concert was filmed back in March, but has just been released.... (read more)
Breaking News: Drama Desk Awards Postponed
Originally scheduled to be broadcast this evening, tonight's Drama Desk Awards have been postponed. ... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller, and HAMILTON Speak Up in Support of #BlackLivesMatter
A video has been posted on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda speaking up in support of the #BlackLivesMatter m... (read more)
Lea Michele Responds to Being Called Out for Behavior on GLEE Set- 'We Can All Grow and Change...'
Lea has now issued an apology in response. 'I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,' says Michele. 'We can all grow and chan... (read more)