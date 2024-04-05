'The Unknown' From Immersive Willy Wonka Experience Will Appear at the London Dungeon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 16-year-old actress who rose to internet popularity after appearing in the infamous Willy Wonka Immersive Experience has landed a new gig. Felicia Dawkins, who appeared as The Unknown, went viral in a clip from the event, donning a silver mask and appearing from behind a mirror to frighten children. Now, she has announced that she will make a guest appearancance as The Unknown at the London Dungeon.

Dawkins took to TikTok, where she has amassed a lot of popularity after revealing herself to be the actress who portrayed the viral character, to make the announcement. She will be appearing for one performance only on April 7.

“We could see she has a real passion and talent, for theater and interactions with guests,” said Richard Quincey, the head of performance at London Dungeon and South Bank Attractions, said in a statement to The New York Times.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a film is also in the works based on this character. Kaledonia Pictures will develop The Unknown into a horror film, set to be released later this year.

Willy's Chocolate Experience was an unlicensed event based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory that took place in Glasgow, Scotland, in February 2024. The event was promoted as an immersive and interactive family experience, but ended up being held in a sparsely decorated warehouse, much to the dismay of customers. The event went viral on the Internet and attracted worldwide media attention.

The event's organizer, Billy Coull, posted an apology and explanation on Facebook, promising full refunds to disappointed attendees.

He wrote, “I am reaching out to address the recent cancellation of the “Willys Chocolate Experience” event. Firstly, I want to extend my sincerest apologies to each and every one of you who was looking forward to this event. I understand the disappointment and frustration this has caused, and for that, I am truly sorry."

