The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Brandon Uranowitz

Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales: Brandon Uranowitz

This "gay Jew from New Jersey" spills some of his deepest secrets, and reveals the catharsis behind finally getting to play an openly gay character on stage.

Brandon Uranowitz is a two-time Tony-nominated actor best known for his roles as Adam in An American in Paris and Mendel in the 2016 Broadway revival of Falsettos. Both roles resulted in his Tony nominations. He was also nominated for a Drama Desk award for Falsettos. With credits that also include Prince of Broadway and the touring production of Rent, he was most recently been in The Band's Visit on Broadway and has appeared on TV in productions including Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dietland, Bluebloods, and Inside Amy Schumer. Brandon is now playing Larry in Burn This on Broadway.

In this episode, Brandon discusses:

Growing up in show business but ultimately deciding to be a normal teenager once he hit high school

Almost having to come out to his parents when they discovered questionable computer files

The struggles he overcame in college in order to become comfortable with who he really is

Being grateful for being a gay man playing a gay character on Broadway, and providing representation

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.





