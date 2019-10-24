The TEAM's 15th Anniversary Gala to Feature Andre de Shields, Diana Oh and More

The TEAM the award-winning Brooklyn theatre ensemble, announced today that its 15th Anniversary Gala will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 6:30pm at The Green Building (452 Union Street, Brooklyn). The TEAM's 15th Anniversary Gala will include drinks, dinner, auctions and performances rooted in previous and upcoming TEAM works.

Original Mission Drift cast members Libby King and Ian Lassiter will perform with Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Katrina Yaukey and Nehemiah Luckett on piano and Eric Farber on drums; and The Bengsons will perform their original songs from Anything That Gives Off Light with Maya Sharpe, Jessie Linden and Katrina Yaukey. The evening will also include a musical number from the singular Primer for a Failed Superpower, performed by T. Oliver Reid and an assembly of the original Primer ensemble with Nehemiah Luckett on piano and music directing, Diana Oh on guitar, and Eric Farber on drums; and a sneak peek from the forthcoming Reconstruction (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside), performed by Modesto "Flako" Jimenez, Vinie Burrows, Ian Lassiter, Jhanaë Bonnick, André De Shields and Zhailon Levingston.

The 15th Anniversary Host Committee includes Gigi Pritzker, Hadestown, Ron Lalonde & Jane Humphreys, Heather Randall, Seaview Productions/Jana Shea and Greg Nobile, Kerryann Cook & Sarah Jane Johnson, Lily Fan, Alice & Rob Griffiths, ICM Partners, Jason Kemper & Thor Perplies, Jenna Segal, Janine & Mike Smith, Dori Berinstein, Jeremy Blocker, Vallejo J. Gantner, Melanie George, Jaime Karate King, Libby King, Tracey Knight Narang, Alexandra Lalonde & Patrick Higgiston, Renée Landegger, Susan Rose & Alan Lafer, Matt & Alyssa Ross, and Shanta Thake & Tommy Kriegsmann.

Catering for the evening will be by The Fork Goes on the Left, with additional dessert sponsorship by Bonsai Kakigori. Tickets for the post-dinner party begin at $30 ($40 when purchased at the door), with dinner tickets available at $300 and tables beginning at $2,500. For more information on the Gala or to purchase party tickets visit: theteamplays.org/support/gala15 or call 347-687-0076.

Once described by The Guardian as "theatrical excavators of American culture, American dreams and the American psyche," the TEAM is a Brooklyn-based ensemble of 15 core members and a continually expanding group of associate artists. The company creates all of its work collaboratively, drawing inspiration from the news, under-examined histories, YouTube videos and pop culture, and on-the-ground research (including a month spent living in a foreclosed home in Las Vegas). This research becomes the jumping off point for original writing and staging. The company and its creative process were the subject of a 2013 feature-length documentary, The TEAM Makes a Play, directed by Emmy Award Winner Paulette Douglas.

The TEAM is currently at work with Reconstruction (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside), a new theatrical work about reconstructing ourselves personally and nationally in the harsh light of America's white supremacist past and present. Featuring a radically expanded company of artists ranging in age from 25 to 95, Reconstruction proposes how we might remake ourselves as individuals, as a company, and as a country. The collaborating artists behind Reconstruction are: Brenda Abbandandolo, Jessica Almasy, Denée Benton, Jhanaë Bonnick, Frank Boyd, Vinie Burrows, Rachel Chavkin, André De Shields, Jerome Ellis, Katherine Freer, Jill Frutkin, Amber Gray, Jeremy O. Harris, Matt Hubbs, Modesto "Flako" Jimenez, Marika Kent, Libby King, Ian Lassiter, Zhailon Levingston, Jake Margolin, James Monaco, Kristen Sieh, Nick Vaughan and Jillian Walker.

The TEAM is Jessica Almasy, Frank Boyd, Rachel Chavkin, Stephanie Douglass, Jill Frutkin, Amber Gray, Brian Hastert, Jake Heinrichs, Matt Hubbs, Libby King, Ian Lassiter, Jake Margolin, Dave Polato, Kristen Sieh, and Nick Vaughan.

