The Sylvan Winds Perform Electro-acoustic Program At National Opera Center

The performance is on February 19 at 6 pm.

Feb. 15, 2023  

On February 19 at 6 pm the Sylvan Winds continues their 2022-23 season with a performance at the National Opera Center in New York City. The "Plugged-In" program of works for winds and electronics features a world premiere by Bosnian-American composer Svjetlana Bukvich, new music by Allison Loggins-Hull, Syrian clarinetist/composer Kinan Azmeh's "How many would it take?", and works by Phillip Bimstein, Cynthia Folio, and Lawson & Merrill, alongside 20th century classics for wind quintet by Gyorgy Ligeti and Henry Cowell.

Tickets are $25 in advance ($20 for Seniors & students) available here and $30 at the door. (Programs subject to change)

The new work by Svjetlana Bukvich, Unraveling the Linear, was commissioned by the Sylvan Winds and receives its world premiere on this concert. Ms Bukvich says, "Unraveling the Linear explores our relationship with time, moment to moment perception. But it may be an illusion, a result of complex interactions in timeless space." The evening will also feature a live conversation with Ms. Bukvich hosted by composer Karen Siegel as part of Composers Now's Composers Interviewing Composers series.

The wind quintet is in their fifth decade of performances, and the 2022-23 season celebrates music, culture, and history. Performing in important cultural and historic New York City buildings, the Sylvan Winds creates imaginative and informative programs that reflect the environs of each space.

Hailed by the New York Times for "...its adventuresome programming and stylishness of performance," the Sylvan Winds was founded in 1976. Founding member and flutist Svjetlana Kabalin is joined by oboist Kathy Halvorson, clarinetist Nuno Antunes, Gina Cuffari on bassoon, and horn player Zohar Schondorf, completing the traditional woodwind quintet instrumentation. The quintet has appeared under the auspices of Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival and the Caramoor International Music Festival.

The February 19, 6:00 pm concert at the National Opera Center's Marc A. Scorca Hall (330 7th Ave, 7th Floor, Manhattan) is part of the Composers Now 2023 Festival. Tickets available at SylvanWinds.com.


