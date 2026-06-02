The Staten Island FerryHawks to Host Broadway Night With Ticket Giveaways, Performances and More

Broadway will meet baseball for a summer celebration at the FerryHawks' Broadway Night on June 13, 2026. This special event will blend baseball and live theatre with performances, Broadway ticket giveaways, and a post-game dance party with fireworks.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Throughout the night, fans will be treated to live performances from local theatres and schools as well as FREE Broadway ticket giveaways every inning courtesy of TKTS. Participating shows include & Juliet, Buena Vista Social Club, Celebrity Autobiography, Dog Day Afternoon, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Heathers The Musical, LABEL-LESS, Maybe Happy Ending, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Titanique.

After the final out, the spotlight will turn to the left field lounge for a Broadway Rave—a musical theatre dance party celebrating the best of Broadway. Fans can sing and dance to their favorite show tunes under the lights and in front of the NYC skyline.

To celebrate the partnership, mascot Frankie the FerryHawk will visit TKTS Times Square on Wednesday, June 3. Beginning at 11 a.m., Frankie will interact with fans, pose for photos, and give away branded merchandise, including special edition TKTS fans, to the first 100 people who purchase tickets.

The FerryHawks' stadium is located at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Just a few minutes' walk from the Staten Island Ferry Terminal, the venue offers breathtaking views of lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Statue of Liberty.

The event is presented in partnership with TKTS and Broadway Rave.

