The Square Theatre presents A Sample of Immigrant Life, a research-based original performance on immigrant experiences, on July 11 and July 12 6pm. Registration available here.

First-generation immigrants with different cultural backgrounds have diverse perspectives of life in the US, but their voices are not often heard because many of them are English-language learners, working people with busy schedules, and outsiders who constantly try to navigate cultural differences. In fact, none of them are stereotypical immigrants. Their stories, ideas, questions, and conflicts make them unique human beings who have shared challenges and passions.

After eight months of research and community engagement, our findings are presented in A Sample of Immigrant Life. The performance by no means tries to represent the immigrant community or summarize immigrant experiences. Instead, it amplifies individual experiences re-rooting in New York City in a way based on extensive research because we agree that "personal is political". Through an original approach to online performance making, we are bringing you into a conversation, and a journey of reflection with us.

Created by immigrant artists and members from the settlement house community, A Sample of Immigrant Life is the culminating performance of The Square Theatre's project The Art of Losing.

Devised and performed by Gloria Chao, Jiawen Hu, Jing Dong, Jose Valdez, Josephine Cho, Yusi Gao.

Special thanks to Baba Israel, Emma K. Rivera, Alison Fleminger, Jonathan Eckblad, Lucian Leung, David Hans Eliason, Joseph Uguccioni, Wendy Liao, June Foley, Michele Rodriguez, Shown Edgar, Yasi (Christine) Qiu, Meghan Crosby, Ursula Hellberg Kaid, Diego Cristian Saldaña, and Alice Yu. Communication Coordinator: Wenxuan Xue.

This event will also be live-streaming on Performance Project's Facebook page and HowlRound. Streams of recording will be available on Jul 13 and 14, 6:00 PM-12PM EDT.

The Square Theatre is a collective creating original performances in NYC. They make performances out of research, conversations, and various art forms. Working in an ensemble setting, they investigate into ways in which every ensemble member, with or without previous experiences, takes on the role of artist in performance making.

The Performance Project at University Settlement Presents their Artist in Residence, The Square Theatre.

The Art of Losing: A Community-based Theatre Project on Immigrant Experiences made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.

