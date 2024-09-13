The South Street Seaport Museum to Participate in Climate Week NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The annual climate event, Climate Week NYC, will return with over 600 in-person and virtual offerings to accelerate progress and advocate for ongoing climate change awareness and solutions. The South Street Seaport Museumis joining climate-conscious organizations in support of this city-wide initiative by presenting a free public art exhibition and an artist talk.

Climate Week NYC is organized by the Climate Group in conjunction with the United Nations and the City of New York. seaportmuseum.org/climate-week-nyc

Art at the Edge Exhibition

September 22-October 5 | Pier 16 | Free

In partnership with Waterfront Alliance and Seaport Entertainment Group, the Seaport Museum presents a new, temporary exhibition that harnesses the power of art to call attention to the dangers of a rising sea level and the urgent need for greater coastal resilience. In this outdoor installation that will be on view throughout Climate Week, three local artists will present climate-focused work to inspire, inform, and engage the public about the urgency of the climate crisis. No registration needed. This free exhibition is outdoors at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets) and walk-ups are welcome.

Climate Art Panel Discussion

September 26 | 6pm | Wavertree | Free

Join the Art at the Edge artists in conversation with professional community climate resilience planner, Carly A. Foster, and moderator Cortney Koenig Worrall, President and CEO of Waterfront Alliance, for a free public panel discussion. Together, the panel will discuss how art helps translate difficult climate concepts for the general public and spurs action. In addition, the artists will share how artists support the work of climate activism and which climate issues would be fruitful for creative exploration. Sign up today to join this lively exploration of how we can better bridge the connection between artists and needs for new major infrastructure in communities. This program is presented in partnership with the Seaport Museum, Waterfront Alliance, and Seaport Entertainment Group. Registration is encouraged but walk ups are welcome.