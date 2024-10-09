The Soul Rebels Come to LeFrak Concert Hall This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kupferberg Center for the Arts has announced a dynamic evening of music featuring The Soul Rebels, New Orleans' own brass sensation, live at LeFrak Concert Hall on Saturday, October 26 at 7 PM. Known for their electrifying performances that blend New Orleans brass traditions with elements of funk, hip hop, jazz, and rock, The Soul Rebels are set to deliver an explosive brass performance filled with energy and innovation.

The Soul Rebels, an eight-member ensemble, have captivated audiences worldwide with their genre-defying approach to brass music. Their impressive collaborations span a variety of top artists, including Wu-Tang Clan, G-Eazy, Nas, Katy Perry, and Robert Glasper, just to name a few. With appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NPR's Tiny Desk series, the band continues to expand their reach, thrilling fans across four continents and headlining major festivals globally.

Known for their unique ability to fuse pop, brass, and soul, The Soul Rebels recently garnered national attention with the release of their acclaimed album, Poetry In Motion. They have also been featured on soundtracks for Universal Pictures' Girls Trip and Disney's Haunted Mansion, further cementing their influence in music and pop culture.

“The missing link between Public Enemy and Louis Armstrong” (Village Voice), The Soul Rebels invite audience members to experience the thrill of their live show and immerse themselves in a night of celebratory sound. “It's hard to overstate the thrill of a live performance by the New Orleans band The Soul Rebels,” (NPR) and with their party-like stage presence, this performance promises to be one of the season's highlights.