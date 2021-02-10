The Soapbox Gallery Presents The Willy Rodriguez Quintet

The Soapbox Gallery, located in Brooklyn, NY, presents The Willy Rodriguez Quintet on Tuesday, February 16 at 8pm ET. The concert will be live streamed via Facebook Live (link soapbox page) and online at www.soapboxgallery.org. The concert is pay-as-you-wish, with a $10 minimum.

Joining Rodriguez is a stellar quintet made up of some of the most active and vibrant voices on the contemporary jazz scene including pianist Michael King, saxophonist Hery Paz, trumpeter Aaron Bahr and bassist Simon Willson. The group will present an array of original compositions as well as arrangements of jazz classics, many of which will be featured on Rodriguez's forthcoming debut album, scheduled to be recorded later this year.

The set will pull from Rodriguez's diverse musical background, which includes work with a who's-who of musical greats ranging from acclaimed trumpeter Jason Palmer and Dave Liebman, to iconic multi-instrumentalist Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Universal Latino artist Mon Laferte (with whom Rodriguez won a Latin Grammy Award with last year).

"I'm thrilled to be presenting a concert at the beautiful Soapbox Gallery, especially during this uncertain time when the opportunities to perform are limited. I look forward to sharing this music with you," said Rodriguez.

This performance will air at 8pm on Tuesday, the 16th online, and will be available for rewatch for 48 hours on the soapboxgallery.org website.