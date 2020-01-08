The Sheen Center Releases Upcoming Schedule

This January, The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street at the corner of Elizabeth Street in NYC), the arts center of the Archdiocese of New York, offers a dynamic line-up of music, theater, talk and gallery exhibition events. Events include a theatrical event for young audiences exploring social media and social responsibility in our schools; a commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day with The Museum of Jewish Heritage; and a celebration of children's creativity through the visual arts.

THEATER



WARRIORS DON'T CRY



Presented by TheaterWorksUSA & The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture

January 31 at 11AM & February 1 at 2PM in The Loreto Theater

When a contemporary teen activist is on the brink of giving up the fight for justice, she finds inspiration in the story of the Little Rock Nine's battle for acceptance following the integration of Little Rock Central High School. Inspired by Dr. Melba Patillo Beals's searing memoir Warriors Don't Cry, this production is a catalyst for deeper discussion about social responsibility, civil discourse, social media, community engagement, and freedom.Combining video projection, original music, spoken word, poetry, and prose, Warriors Don't Cry is a collaboration between The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts and TheaterWorksUSA. Recommended Ages: Grades 6 to 12. Regular Tickets - $15. Group of ten (10) or more - $12.50. Students/Teacher - $12.50

MUSIC



PIEDMONT BLUES: A SEARCH FOR SALVATION

Presented by the American vicarious

Saturday, January 11 at 7PM in the Loreto Theater

Using songs, lyrics, and imagery, Piedmont Blues: A Search for Salvation makes a testimony of the struggle endured by African Americans in the Southeast during Jim Crow and chronicles the efficacy of the Blues as a salve for suffering. Features jazz artists Gerald Clayton, Rene Marie and directed by Christopher McElroen. $25

MUSIC AND CONVERSATION

WFUV MARQUEE EVENT WITH SON LITTLE

Presented by The Sheen Center and WFUV

Thursday, January 30 at 7:30PM in The Loreto Theater

Son Little, the musical nom de plume of LA's Aaron Earl Livingston, has announced his new album aloha, due January 31st on ANTI- As previewed with the release of last month's invisible EP and early single, "hey rose," which The New York Times described as comprising "bluesy distorted guitar chords, a hint of Latin rhythm and perhaps a distant echo of the Zombies' 'Time of the Season'," aloha blends classic soul and old-school R&B into a timeless swirl fueled by gritty instrumental virtuosity and raw, raspy vocals. Recorded at Paris's iconic Studios Ferber with producer Renaud Letang (Feist, Manu Chao), aloha is Little's first album to be recorded with an outside producer. The result is his boldest, most self-assured statement yet. It's an ambitious work of vision and reflection, and an ecstatic testament to the freedom that comes from trusting the currents of life to carry you where you belong.Concert followed by discussion with Rita Houston, Program Director at WFUV. $45

TALK



AUSCHWITZ, 1945-2019: REMEMBERING OUR WAYS FORWARD

Presented by The Sheen Center and the Museum of Jewish Heritage

Sunday, January 26 at 3PM in The Loreto Theater

In collaboration with the Museum of Jewish Heritage, we present Robert Jan von Pelt, the curator of the current Auschwitz: Not Long Ago. Not Far Away exhibit at the museum, Robert will be speaking about his curation of the exhibit and a number of artifacts that didn't make it into the exhibit. His talk will be followed up with a conversation and audience Q&A. Vitor Gonçalves (accordion) and Sam Sadigursky (clarinet) will provide a musical interlude during the talk. $20

GALLERY



The Gallery is open 7 Days a Week from 9AM to 10PM. Admission is free.



ARTE FOGATA: ART WORKSHOP BOLIVIA - CHILDREN EMPOWERED IN CREATIVITY

Co-sponsored by Openings, An Artist Collective

January 9 - 31 in The Gallery at The Sheen Center

Arte Fogata is a visual arts workshop project created by Brooklyn-based artist Robert Aitchison. Aitchison teaches art workshops to children living in vulnerable communities susceptible to adverse challenges such as economic poverty and homelessness. Currently operating in several locations throughout Bolivia, Arte Fogata offers children the opportunity to explore creativity and express themselves in a safe, positive, compassionate environment. Arte Fogata: Art Workshop Bolivia is an exhibition featuring artworks created by children participating in workshops in La Paz and Huajchilla, Bolivia. This is the first exhibition of the children's artwork in the United States. Opening Reception: Thursday, January 9, 2020 @ 6-8 PM

Tickets/reservations for all events at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street, at the corner of Elizabeth Street) are available online at SheenCenter.org, by phone at 212-925-2812, in-person at The Sheen Center box office, or OvationTix.com.



The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (www.sheencenter.org) is a New York City arts center located in NoHo that presents a vibrant mix of theater, film, music, art and talk events. The arts center of the Archdiocese of New York, The Sheen Center serves all New Yorkers by presenting performances and artists that reflect the true, the good, and the beautiful. Named for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, best remembered as an inspirational author, radio host and two-time Emmy Award-winning television personality, The Sheen Center reflects his modern-day approach to contemporary topics. The Sheen Center is a state-of-the-art theater complex that includes the 270-seat off-Broadway Loreto Theater, equipped with five-camera high-definition TV and live-stream capability and a multi-track recording studio; the 80-seat off-off-Broadway Black Box Theater; four rehearsal studios; and an art gallery.





