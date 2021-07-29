The Quintet of the Americas to Perform Concert at All Saints Episcopal Church

The Quintet of the Americas woodwind ensemble will be in concert on Monday, August 16 @ 7:30 PM at All Saints Episcopal Church, 85-45 96th St. in Woodhaven, Queens, NY.

The event will include music by John Philip Sousa, Scott Joplin, John Williams, Quincy Jones, and many others used in television shows and movies such as The Sting, Sesame Street, Harry Potter, Goodfellas, Sanford and Son, The Godfather, Some Like It Hot, Woody Allen's Radio Days, Tom and Jerry cartoons, Aquarius and Let the Sun Shine In from Hair, and Gabriel's Oboe from The Mission. Performers will be Karla Moe, flute and alto flute, Matt Sullivan, oboe and English horn, Ben Baron, clarinet, Barbara Oldham, horn and Alexander Davis, bassoon.

The August 16 concert is free and open to the public. For more information email: quintetorg@gmail.com.

Founded in 1976, the Quintet specializes in bringing music from the Western hemisphere to Queens audiences. The group has enjoyed an international career that has taken them to concert halls throughout the Americas and Eastern Europe, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, and the Library of Congress. Visit their website at http://www.quintet.org and become their friend at http://www.facebook.com/groups/325982319921/.